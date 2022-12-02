Meet the speakers at Inspiring Woman Series 11

It is the 11th edition of Inspiring Woman Series and we present to you our distinguished speakers and moderators

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Shiphra Chisha

President and Co-Founder of the African Women in Business (AWIB)

Director of Programmes, The Graça Machel Trust

Shiphra Chisha is the President and Co-Founder of the African Women in Business (“AWIB”), a Pan-African organisation representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across industries, with chapters across SADC.

Director of Programmes at Graça Machel Trust.

African Women in Business provides women with access to trade and investments in eight (8) priority sectors and currently looking at how women entrepreneurs will benefit from the implementation of the AfCFTA. AWIB’s primary objective is to strengthen the wealth creating capacity of its members. AWIB aims to promote intra-regional trade partnerships for women in business on the continent.

She is a Development Expert and Director of MKT Investments, a 15 year consultancy firm established to ensure sustainable socio-economic development (SED) through collaboration with mining companies, government, MSMEs (SMME) and other stakeholders.

She is a member of the SADC Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade Steering Committee and Working Group, a Steering Committee Member of The Trade Forward Southern Africa (TFSA). Advisory Board Member of the University of South African Graduate School of Business Leadership, Advisory Board Member of African Women in Power and Energy, and Pan-African Tech Foundation.

A member of the South African BRICS Future Skills, Manufacturing and Mining Working Groups, a member of International Women’s Forum and Women in Mining South Africa and a fellow of the Institute of Directors Southern Africa.

Her previous roles include the Global Executive Head of the BRICS Institute, Chief Executive Officer of the Sishen Iron Ore Mine Community Trust, Non-Executive Director of the Anglo-American Coal, Chairman of the Anglo American Inyosi Coal Trust and Non-Executive Director of Continental Coal Limited.

She is a highly accomplished executive, entrepreneur, director of companies, and development expert across the continent, she has over 20 years’ experience in successfully developing and implementing company and business model strategies. A respected strategic thinker with extensive experience in SED, CSI, finance, investments, banking with valuable stakeholder management and leadership experience.

She holds a Master’s in Business Administration, Bachelor Commerce in Economics from the University of Johannesburg and Strategic Leadership Programme (SLP) from Gordon Institute of Business Science and BRICS China Executive Leadership Development Programme (ELDP).

Special Guest

Olori Atuwatse III

Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom

Olori Aiyivieruewinoya ‘Ivie’ Emiko-Atuwatse, known as Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, is a visionary with a heart for humanity, social enterprise, education, and capacity building for women and children.

A qualified lawyer with an LLB from the London School of Economics, she was called to the Nigerian bar in 2010. She is a member of the CIARB Nigeria and has certifications from the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce and Chambers of Maritime.

She has a strong entrepreneurial drive and has founded several businesses across industries. From the fashion label, Colour Couture, which she co-founded with a friend while at the university, to Breakfast in Bed, a first-of-its-kind breakfast delivery company in Lagos, Nigeria, which she established after graduation. She sits on the boards of the Wells Property Development Company, the Wells Carlton, and Wells Bakehouse, and is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to create value through enterprise.

A dedicated philanthropist, she is the founder of Abba’s Jewels, a community of over 60 women who, together, raise funds to impact the community through outreaches, food drives, hospital, and prison visits. She also convened The Love Drive, a free yard sale that started in Lagos, Nigeria. As the President of RIG Africa, a prophetic training organisation, she trains people to hear God for themselves in ways that are practical and applicable to everyday life and work.

Being a mother whose heart pants for the healing and revival of the Iwere people, Olori Atuwatse III has established programmes targeted at alleviating poverty, illiteracy, and infant mortality in the Warri Kingdom.

The Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab is another initiative by the Queen Consort in partnership with CleverMinds Educational Foundation.

Dame Abimbola Fashola

Former First Lady Of Lagos State

Chair, Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network (LEARN)

Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola was born into the Ojo Ibadan family of Ibadan, Oyo State. She is a Secretary and Administrator by profession. She is a passionate, caring and purpose- driven woman who champions issues relating to education, HIV/AIDS discrimination, poverty eradication, parenting and skills acquisition as well as preservation of the environment.

She has worked in various positions at the British Council for 19 years but eventually resigned to support her husband’s aspiration in 2006.

As the wife of the former Governor of Lagos State; she built 4 recreation centres and the first retirement recreation centre in Lekki, Lagos/Nigeria.

She is the founder of LEARN (Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network) a Non- Governmental Organisation established to groom the youth to be self-confident and socially responsible.

Her NGO helps the youth, while still in college, to develop a passion and obtain the necessary skills for vocational and entrepreneurial training. She also runs a parenting seminar on sustaining family values and morals in children for a better society.

Her quest for acquiring knowledge, capacity building and personal development has led her to attend various conferences and seminars within the country and outside the country.

In recognition of her contributions to humanity, she was honoured by His Holiness, Pope Benedict the XVI. She is also a recipient of several other local and international awards.

Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola is a devoted wife and mother.

Selfless and passionate about impacting lives wherever she goes.

Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (FSI)

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Currently, she is the Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

She is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute Personnel Development Associate (CIPDC) and a certified SAP HCM consultant who has worked in various private organizations in the UK. She was a Participant of the Executive Management Intelligence Course 14 which earned her the status of Fellow Security Institute (fsi).

Imaan is actively involved in politics and was an Aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives, Keffi/Karu/Kokona Federal Constituency under the All Progressives congress (APC) in the 2018 Primary Elections. She is a serving member of the Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council appointed by The Executive Governor in August 2019.

She is a Co-Founder/President of The Beehive Initiative, which is now known as The Bumblebee Civic Initiative.

Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is married with 3 children. In her leisure, she enjoys cooking, writing, reading, travelling, mentoring, coaching, counselling and proferring solutions and solving problems.

Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation, Lagos state.

Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay is a veteran media personnel with special interest in Journalism, Broadcast Media & Marketing Communications with over 21 years of experience, transforming and contributing immensely to each organisation she worked with and the media industry at large.

She is an astute law maker, women leader, wife as well as mentor and mother to many. She is a confident, vibrant, articulate and multi-faceted politician who is well-respected by the electorate in her native ward and beyond.

She is currently a serving honorable member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 and also the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation.

Motivated always by service to humanity and with an unquenchable passion for social justice, making tangible difference in the community, resolving people’s problems and also sharing in the weight of historical, political and socio-economic burden of the people, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay began her political career in year 2010, with priorexperience in handling leadership positions.

By virtue of her office as a representative of the people, she has sponsored and cosponsored numerous bills and motions charged towards the welfare and development of the people with special interest in the female gender, children and youths.

BILLS FACILITATED INTO LAW

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Law, 2021.

BILLS CO- FACILITATED INTO LAWS

Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency (Amendment) Law, 2020

Lagos State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission Law, 2020

Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law, 2021

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (Amendment) Law, 2021

Unlawful Societies Anti Cultism (Prohibition) Law, 2021

Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2021

Adaeze Udensi (PhD)

Ag. Managing Director, Titan Trust Bank

Adaeze Udensi has over 26 years of banking experience across retail, commercial, public sector, E-business, private wealth management, business development, credit & marketing. She brings to the table a deep knowledge of the market and business fundamentals relevant to the financial services industry. Prior to joining TITAN, she was the Executive Director in charge of the South-South/South-East Directorate and Executive Compliance Officer for Heritage Bank. She also acted as the Managing Director in the absence of the CEO and was responsible for driving the retail business at Heritage Bank across the entire 160 branches in Nigeria.

Her sector experience includes 16 years working in different capacities at Zenith Bank where she oversaw the growth of its Oil & Gas, Public Sector, Commercial and Retail Businesses taking it to the second-largest portfolio in the bank before leaving as a General Manager in 2014.

Adaeze Udensi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology and MBAs from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology and Bangor University, UK as well as a PhD in Credit Management from the University of Panama. She has also attended several Executive Management Programs in Wharton Business School, Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School, and INSEAD.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Scotland, a member of the Strategy and Advocacy Committee of the Governing Council of The Chartered Institute of Nigeria (CIBN), Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

MARY AKPOBOME

Chief Operating Officer of Imperium Capital Partners Plc

Mary Akpobome is the Chief Operating Officer of Imperium Capital Partners Plc (formerly HBCL Investment Services Plc) a private investment company. Prior to her appointment to Imperium Capital Partners Plc, Mary was the Executive Director, Business Banking overseeing all corporate, commercial, special projects, intervention schemes, multilaterals, agriculture and export businesses of Heritage Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions.

In 2015, following the acquisition of Enterprise Bank Limited by Heritage Bank Plc, Mary was appointed the Managing Director of Enterprise Bank Limited. Her solid experience in the management of people and resources was instrumental in stabilising the operations of the bank, improving its service orientation and preparing it for seamless integration with Heritage Bank Plc, its new identity.

A consummate banker with over 30 years cognate experience and vast proficiency and skills in credit management, commercial and retail strategies, Mary began her banking career with Citizens International Bank serving in different departments before joining Platinum Bank Ltd in 2001 and rose to the position of Executive Director Designate in 2008 overseeing the Service Bank of Bank PHB.

In 2009, Mary was part of the Executive Team of the core investor that acquired the former Societie Generale Bank. An astute manager of peopleand resources, Mary is a team leader with extensive experience in the private and public sectors.

A Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administrators, Mary holds an MBA from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Benin, Edo State, Nigeria. She is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School, London Business School, and INSEAD (France).

Mary has attended courses at Stanford Graduate School, Harvard Business School, Kellogg Executive Education as well as IMD (Switzerland)in pursuit of depths that are applicable to her career in the finance space.

A member of the Institute of Directors, Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland and Nigeria, Mary is a board member of Afrilearn Educational Institution and the co-Founder of The Purple Girl Foundation – a Foundation focused on providing opportunities in education for young underprivileged girls.

Mories Atoki

CEO, African Business Coalition for Health

Mories Atoki is the Chief Executive Officer for the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth), a social equity organisation focused on mobilising private sector resources to improve health outcomes across Africa.

Mories’ career spans various industries and fields in both the private and public sectors, where she has established herself as a skilled business strategist and an expert in organisational strategy.

With degrees in Law and Business Administration, Mories has led initiatives associated with project management in various institutions including PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young. She currently seats on the boards of Partners for Review (P4R), A UN supported initiative for sustainable development reporting and on the board of Association of Sustainability Professionals in Nigeria (ASPN).

She seats on other boards such as the board of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) and the UN-German Partners for Review (P4R) on the SDGs. She is a fellowship member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), American Society of International Lawyers (ASIL) as well as informal sustainability groups.

Mories is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School (HBS), as well as London School of Business & Finance (LSBF).

She is passionate about youth empowerment, career talk, sustainable development and service delivery. She is also an avid reader and a leadership coach.

Stella Kalanne Fubara

Regional Director of International Operations, Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET)

Stella Kalanne Fubara is a Regional Director of International operations with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), a position she has held since July 2015; DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development, and marketing of Dubai’s economy and tourism sectors.

Stella oversees the Tourism & Marketing activities for the Government of Dubai in all Sub-Saharan African countries, specifically focusing on Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Zambia.

An accomplished leader in business and finance management, Stella has over two decades of impressive executive management. She is responsible for the operations of Dubai Tourism in Africa in line with the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub.

Stella began her Professional career in 1999 as Financial Portfolio Manager at a global company, Owens Corning USA. In 2001 she moved on to become Senior Project Controller at Deloitte & Touche, where she set an excellent standard for using tools and project management techniques for Deloitte projects on the East coast.

In 2003 she moved to Florida to take on the role of Project Finance Manager at Walt Disney World in Orlando, one of the most visited vacation resorts and entertainment complexes in the world. She eventually assumed the Division Finance Manager position for the parks Costume & Cosmetology division.

Stella demonstrates effective management capabilities in finance, forecasting, marketing strategy, product/business development, and policy formulation. She also exhibits excellent leadership delivered in an efficient training team-building spirit.

Stella obtained a B.Sc in Business Management from Franklin University Columbus, Ohio, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance & International Marketing.

Dr Modupe Elebute

Co-Founder, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital.

After over 30 years of practising in the UK, Dr Elebute took the bold step to return to Lagos to open an ultra-modern specialist hospital, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital. The hospital, which is wholly owned by her and her husband, Bolaji Odunsi, a financier, was conceived and executed with the specific intention of addressing the detection and treatment of cancer and a number of other specialist conditions in an environment akin to a top private hospital in Europe or North America.

As the daughter of Professors of Surgery and Medicine, and pioneers in Nigerian medical affairs (education – LUTH; private healthcare – Lagoon Hospital; HMO – Hygeia), Dr Elebute is looking to make her own mark in the Nigerian healthcare space.

The hospital is equipped with the latest technology including a Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, the most advanced radiotherapy machine available in the world, the first in West Africa and the 5th in the whole of Africa. In addition, there is digital x-ray, 3D ultrasound scan, 3D mammogram (new, faster and more comfortable technology), 64-slice CT Scan and 2 modular theatres.

Elebute qualified from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1986 following which she completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine and Haemato-Oncology at centres of excellence in London, including St Bartholomew’s Hospital, St George’s Hospital and The Royal Marsden. She received a prestigious fellowship from the Leukaemia Research Fund and gained a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the University of London for her ground-breaking work.

In the UK, Elebute held Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer posts at St George’s Hospital, the National Blood Service and was Clinical Lead for a Specialist service funded by the UK Department of Health at King’s College Hospital. She also had a well-established private practice at the Spire and Lister Hospitals. With a passion for research and teaching, Modupe has been Principal Investigator for multi-centre clinical trials and key-opinion leader in immunotherapy drug development work.

She is widely published in scientific journals and textbooks including Postgraduate Haematology. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, a Member of the British Society of Haematology and of the American Society of Haematology.

Passionate about giving back, Elebute helped to set up The Sickle Cell Club of Lagos whilst still at medical school! She is Patron of Build Africa and past-Trustee of The Walkabout Foundation. She is married with children.

Ayodele Olojede

Group Head, Emerging Businesses Africa, Access Bank Plc.

Ayo Olojede is the Group Head, Emerging Businesses at Access Bank. She is responsible for the strategy formulation to deliver the bottom-line factor of the division.

Ayo has over 20 years operational banking experience in Africa and North America at HSBC and Skye Bank (now Polaris) prior to joining Access Bank.

She is very passionate about the sustainable growth of MSMEs and possesses strong knowledge and hands on experience of best practices in SME banking, value propositions and risk management approaches to expand financial access to SMEs and women led businesses. Her work has achieved recognition for “best in class” SME specific credit assessment methodology both locally and internationally to expand lending to “new to Borrowing” SMEs.

She is a member of the bank’s Digital Council which has overall responsibility for the bank’s digital strategy, approved partnership with fintech companies and monitoring the implementation of digital initiatives.

She is a university scholar, a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management, Evanston and recently became the first Nigerian to be selected into the Governing Council of the SME Finance Forum.

She speaks globally on SME Finance and Business services.

Pearl Uzokwe

Director for the Sahara Foundation (the corporate and social responsibility vehicle for Sahara Group worldwide)

Pearl is a qualified solicitor and member of the Law Society of England & Wales. She graduated with a LLB (Hons.) from the University of Bristol and is also a Chartered Secretary (ICSA). Pearl has over 18+ years of experience and presently spearheads the Sahara Foundation.

With reference to her recent career highlights, Pearl has developed competencies in identifying and mitigating regional/global sustainability, climate, and ESG issues in close collaboration with senior management and business heads. She has proven expertise in executing sustainability strategies with a focus on driving positive change at large scale.

In 2002, she began working at the Crown Agents UK with a primary role to provide legal advice and support to the UK Department for International Development (DFID) in the set up and management of a number of notable funds such as the Private Infrastructure Development Group –which drove private investment in the infrastructure needed to reduce alleviate poverty in developing countries and the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIM) – a $4 billion investment facility designed to accelerate the availability of funds to be used for health and immunisation programs in 70 of the world’s poorest countries. She demonstrated a passion for international development and her development fund portfolio included working with country donors like the UK, French and South African governments, and private NGOs like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

After a period with City of London firms Denton Wilde, Sapte LLP and Stephenson Harwood LLP working within their corporate departments, she relocated to Lagos, Nigeria in 2009 and joined the Legal team at Sahara Group as the third member of the budding department.

Pearl’s vast professional experience within the upstream, downstream and midstream sectors of the oil and gas industry, corporate law and international development culminated in her appointment as the Group’s first Director for Governance and Sustainability – a role which her professional pursuits and private passions seemed to have been leading up to in the period beforehand.

Pearl has since transitioned to become the first Group Director for the Sahara Foundation overseeing the company’s personal and corporate social responsibility worldwide, in addition to sitting on various boards including the Malala Fund and the Private Sector Advisory Group.

Bunmi Adeniba

Senior Marketing Director, Africa, at The Coca-Cola Company

Bunmi Adeniba is an experienced marketing professional and commercial operator with a strong bias for using consumer insights and her understanding of an end to end manufacturing process to harness value for multiple stakeholders. Her over two decades experience spans across brand building, innovation design, and quality management system.

She recently joined the Coca-Cola Company as the Marketing Director, after her exit from Unilever where she was responsible for HomeCare Division of Unilever Nigeria, as a member of the Unilever HomeCare Leadership Team for Africa.

Adeniba has a non-liner career journey across different industries, with multi-varied experiences in different roles. She started off in hospitality industry as a Food and Beverage manager in Enugu in Eastern Nigeria, from where she proceeded to join the management trainee scheme of Cadbury Nigeria, a robust cross functional training programme to groom business generalists.

Her first stint after training school was in Quality Management across different brands. After a decade stint, she did a career switch into marketing, restarting her journey into marketing at an entry level as an assistant brand manager. She has gone on to build her marketing journey across different renowned multinational companies.

She has an MBA from Hult Business School, Boston and holds a certificate of Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, USA.

A 2018 CSC Leader, a global programme for exceptional senior leaders selected from government, businesses and NGOs across 53 countries.

Bunmi is passionate about women empowerment and raising phenomenal leaders in the marketplace.

She has been recognised as one of the 50 Ladies in corporate Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa, Brand Communicator’s top 50 women in marketing and communication in Nigeria, 9to5Chick top 100 women, and the Most Innovative Woman In Marketing by Brandessenceng.

She is a fellow of the National institute of Marketing (NIMN) and holds membership with the Institute of Directors (IOD), Chartered institute of Marketing UK (MCIM), Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), American Society of Quality (ASQ) and is a Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) from the Digital Marketing Institute.

Elizabeth Oguegbu

Executive Principal, Financial Markets Corporate Sales, Africa at Standard Chartered Bank

Elizabeth is a career banker with significant frontline financial markets experience and a proven track record of financial success.

She has extensive experience of working in the African markets with stints in emerging markets and a proven track record of excellent performance.

Elizabeth was born on the 13th of June, studied at Babcock University, Nigeria and holds first class honours in Computer Information Systems (2006), in addition she is a CFA level 2 candidate and in 2019 she concluded her Global Executive MBA in INSEAD.

She began her career with Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, where she started as a Graduate Trainee in 2006 and over 13 years became an Executive Principal now covering the African Markets, responsible for nurturing and growing the Global Subsidiaries business for Financial Markets across Africa.

She has contributed immensely to the growth of the bank, her responsibilities involve the provision of derivatives solutions in managing currency, rates and commodity exposures, and she has worked with a number of multinationals, local corporates and financial institutions.

Sola Adesakin

Lead Coach/ Founder, Smart Stewards & The Smart investment Club

Adesola (Sola) Adesakin, is a Personal/ Business Finance Coach and Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of hands-on experience.

She is passionate about helping people at individual and business levels, understand the “make-manage-multiply money” message, maximize their resources, achieve their crucial financial milestones and build true wealth, through the concept of financial planning.

Through the Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited; a holding company that owns The Smart Investment Club, The Smart Stewards Academy, Booksmart Financial Solutions, and other subsidiaries, including the Smart Stewards Advisory LLC, registered in Delaware, USA.

Sola has helped many people; young and old as well as businesses in over 25 countries, bounce back from financial stress to rest, from debt to wealth to living amazing lives. As a financial enthusiast, Sola is an advocate for SDG5 and SDG10, with a firm belief for achieving gender equality and reducing inequality via financial literacy, financial technology, and access to funding, especially for women entrepreneurs and family units.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ( ICAN), a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom (ACCA), a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and she holds BSC and MBA degrees from the Oxford Brookes University and Edinburgh Business School, United Kingdom respectively.

She is an Alumnae of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, an initiative of the US Embassy in Nigeria, an alumnae of Cherie Blair Foundation’s Road To Growth Program, as well as an alumnae of Goldman Sach’s 10000 Women Program. She is a member of the Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT) Mentorship Network of The United States of America.

Sola has facilitated for government Parastatals and private institutions and she has been recognized by several Nigerian companies, including First Bank, Ecobank, amongst others, as one of Nigeria’s finest, upcoming business women. She is a Tony Elumelu Foundation Mentor, and she sits on the board of 2 Nigerian NGOS. She is an author of currently 8 published books and several unpublished articles, in the public domain. Sola was recognized as one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women in 2020 and has won many awards in recognition of her job in the Finance and Business Industry.

She has recently been admitted into the Forbes Coaching Council, as she continues to leverage global alliances and partnerships to demystify and amplify the money message around the world.

MODERATORS

Esther Longe (PhD)

Nation builder & Founder, The 7000 Movement

Esther Longe (PhD) is a transformative leader, pioneering the new movement of the 7000 audaciously. She is committed to providing the necessary structures and motivation to liberate individuals, families and nations from the strongholds of their past, the limitations of their present so that they can be launched into the future that God has scripted for them.

She is a speaker, author, teacher, encourager, coach and a Unicorn leader. As the Unicorn leader, she works with people to embrace their uniqueness as well as discover their strength, joy, calling and anointing in God. She is committed to reconnecting people with God and empowering them to embrace and shine their God-given light.

She is the founder of God in Real Life Outreach, a ministry committed to helping people experience intimacy with God and encounter Him in their everyday life. The ministry has several expressions including Broken, God in Real Life, The Alternative Business School (TABS) and the G.O fellowship.

Esther Longe is a trained marketing strategist. She has a BSc. in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. A Masters in Marketing from the University of South Wales, UK. A Masters in Research and a PhD in Marketing both from the University of Bath, UK.

She has worked with some of the biggest global brands such as PwC, GT Bank, Pizza Express, Wrigleys to mention a few. She has also served as a Super Mentor for the FCMB Sheventures Programme and is a facilitator for the Africa Green Grant award. She is happily married with 2 children.

Benedicta Oyiana (PhD)

Partner, Platform Capital

Benedicta Oyiana (PhD), is an organisational Psychologist and HR leader. She brings almost two decades experience spanning the FMCG, oil & gas, banking, management consulting and industries, focusing on business process review and development from providing business advisory services to SMEs. Her expertise spans business transformation, performance and talent management, learning and development, change management, cultural transformation, organisational development, merger and acquisition to mention a few.

She is actively involved in the youth mentoring and women empowerment space, and has several youth and gender developmental initiatives under her belt. She is a published researcher with focus on gender mainstreaming. She is passionate about human motivation, personal re-engineering, coaching, mentoring and peak performance, having identified these as key ingredients to social development.

Benedicta obtained a PhD in Psychology from Walden University. She is an alumni of the prestigious Lagos Business School having obtained an MBA in General management (2010). She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Delta state university. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM), and a life time member of Psi Chi in recognition of her outstanding scholastic achievements. She is a mentor on both the Lagos Business School Alumni and WIMBIZ Mentoring Programs.

She currently volunteers as Deputy Director for Education on the LEAF Initiative, a Pan Nigerian development group of young technocrats.

Tanwa Ashiru

CEO, Bulwark Intelligence

Tanwa Ashiru is the founder of Bulwark Intelligence Solutions, a top security risk management company in Africa, and is a Fellow of the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP).

She is a U.S Air Force veteran and has over 18 years of experience in Intelligence Analysis. She worked in the U.S Department of Defense (DoD), and the U.S National Security Agency (NSA). She served 180 days in Afghanistan and was involved in counter-insurgency, counter IED and counter-terrorism operations in Southwest Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Tanwa holds an M.A in Intelligence Studies from the School of Security and Global Studies at American Military University (AMU), West Virginia, USA. She is an exclusive member of the invite-only Golden Key International Honour Society; an elite honour society dedicated to academic excellence and a commitment to lead and serve.