Igbo presidency will end IPOB agitation, insurgency in Nigeria – Udensi

Chikwendu Ukaobasi Udensi, KSC (popularly known as Sir Chikwe Udensi) is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and frontline gubernatorial aspirant for Abia State in 2023. An astute business man, public administrator, security intelligence expert, and politician, he was a former Secretary-General, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON). In this interview with OBINNA NWACHUKWU, he shares his thoughts about the Nigerian economy, politics and nationhood. Excerpts:

Sir, you were said to be a victim of the recent fuel adulteration in the country. How did it happen?

It may please you to know that the fuel we have in this country has the same standard and quality of other products we have in the country. This one is because it affected the rich men and women. Check the quality of products that are coming from other areas.

They are all substandard and the question is; what we are doing as a nation to ensure that the standards are kept? Unfortunately, we have an agency called Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). What is its function and how well is it being carried out?

If you put wrong pegs in the wrong holes, you can’t achieve much. Who are they? How do they ensure that the basic standards are kept?.

Have you checked the standard of building materials we have in the country today? Very substandard. Have you checked the quality and standard of drugs we have in the country?

There was a time we had a Minister of Health, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti who told us that he can’t vouch for 80% of the drugs that we had in our hospitals.

So, I am disturbed by the problem associated with the substandard fuel we have. This is not the first time though. Don’t forget that several times in Lagos there were similar incidents.

This time I am a victim; two of my vehicles were shutdown somewhere in Awka where they purchased the substandard fuel. It resulted to changing fuel pump before coming down to Abia State.

This is the problem we have in the country, the country requires proper leadership where the people that understand how government and governance is ran and harnessed should be put in the right place.

For now there is nothing on ground.

At what point did you realise that the fuel you bought was adulterated?

One of my vehicles was jerking when they took fuel at one of the filling stations in Awka Anambra state.

It started jerking and we realised that when the whole thing came to the fore because not only ours, we have friends of ours who were also complaining of same thing.

Has the promise by NNPC to compensate victims been fulfilled?

No it has not been fulfilled. We are still waiting

But do you see it becoming a reality?

How do you effectively understand, how do you tabulate, how do you collate the data, adequate data.

They promised, don’t forget Nigerians when such situations come, hoodlums; intellectual criminals will hijack it. I am not sure that 10 percent of actual victims will benefit, others may turn out to be a scammers.

Talking about the situation in the country at the moment, from your work as a security consultant, have you been able to find out why petroleum products are still smuggled out of the country despite the presence of security agencies at the borders?

It is because we have a subsidised fuel system in Nigeria. Most of our neighbouring countries do not subsidise their fuel so the cost of fuel is higher.

Because we subsidize ours here, the tendency is that theirs cost higher. So businessmen will lash in on that and make sure they make their profit.

Whenever you see a Kobo added to anything, businessmen will take advantage of that. That is exactly what is happening.

But why is it that despite existing collaboration amongst security agencies smuggling still goes on across our borders?

Let me say something to you, it has to do with the level of patriotism. Our security agencies are after profit and it is systemic.

It was enshrined into the psyche of the people. If you want me to give specific examples, I ran the Secretariat of ALGON ( Association of Local Governments of Nigeria) for eight years, I ran also the Police Welfare Unit, no policeman is well paid, not even doctors.

No civil servant in Nigeria can go home with his pay. The income, especially of a policeman cannot take him home. So if you can not pay people their wages, you can not guarantee honesty or progress.

So, actually, the problem is not with the employee but the employer. I know you would say; is that enough reason to allow products smuggling? They have to compromise.

For them to make extra money, they have to compromise. Let me give you another example, our culture is such that we have extended families.

So, somebody who is working in an establishment will have a liability which outweighs his income so he or she looks for other means to make ends meet.

Also, our lifestyles, we are very exuberant. Let me explain what I mean by that, a University graduate wants to live in a flat, have a car.

A university graduate in India, China, they will be four living in a flat. In fact, they will have three families living in a flat.

Three families can not live in a flat in Nigeria. If you have that kind of demands and your income does not reach, it therefore means you would look for other means to sustain yourself.

You mentioned ALGON where you were Secretary General for eight years. Today in Nigeria it appears as if the third tier of government, the local government is non-existent. Why is it so?

There was a lacuna in the provision of funds that comes to the local government.

That lacuna came from the constitution stating that the local government is an independent tier of government but it didn’t say the funds for local government should be paid direct to the LGAs.

In a very greedy society like ours what do you expect?. So there is no force. Through out my tenure as Secretary General, only Niger State and Enugu State allowed some reasonable percentage of allocations to the local government areas.

Other states like my own state, Abia no local government got its allocation. As I talk today, they don’t get more than N2m from the allocation that goes to them so what would they do without funding?

States have taken over even the payment of salaries of local government workers. The 7th schedule of the Constitution provides for local government funds from such sources as registration of taxis, markets, abattoirs, death registration, primary healthcare, primary education and telecommunication masts.

These are the provisions, constitutional provisions. You saw the other day when courts had to come and tell states you can’t register marriages.

It is the constitutional role of local governments but all this while the states have been doing it. Markets are being controlled by states when it is the jurisdiction of local governments. Motor and recreation parks are local government function.

Tell me which park in Nigeria today that is run by local governments.

So, we are having overbearing governors. It is only one; in Lagos State when Obasanjo refused to transfer money to the local governments because more were created.

Supposing we have system where governors would agree to transfer money to the local governments it will be better.

Don’t forget also that we have a horrible situation where the local government system is used to patronise political thugs. It is only in some states in the south west where we have quality people coming in as members of the local government executive, the rest are bunch of hoodlums.

But why has ALGON as a body or individual local governments not challenged this anomaly?

We did and are still doing. I was on the front burner when I was the Secretary General. I was always out there. When I was Secretary General I made sure that these matters were actually raised.

We severally tried to meet the legislature. The first Constitutional Review, we made attempts but the nature of the governors are such that a legislator that don’t do his bidding don’t go back.

So, they were afraid to work with us. Most of them that worked with us did so because they didn’t want to go back to the legislative arm of government.

So, the executive arm has always been intimidating other arms of government, but that is not good for our democracy.

You have again expressed desire to contest the 2023 governorship election in Abia state having failed in preprevious attempts. What would you do differently if elected governor?

The problems in Abia state are multifaceted. They are enormous because I have taken census of what needs to be done and how best to do it.

I am coming to this job prepared because I have served in various areas, I know the problems and solutions. So, I am not coming in as one that has been drafted.

In the area of infrastructure which is very basic, the environment has to be exciting enough before you can come in.

The master plan of Aba has been largely distorted. The waterways have been built on. So if I become the Governor for example, if you build on waterways, you have a problem with the State Government because I will open up the waterways. Very important.

I also realised that the problem associated with the infrastructure deficiency in Aba, roads are done and after two years, we are back to square one.

For example, the Ariara market road that was built for billions could not last for two years. The construction company compromised with the consent of the government. It was their oversight function to ensure that they do the right thing.

So, I will ensure they do the right thing. I was also concerned about the name of the contractor. You didn’t see SETRACO, you didn’t see Julius Berger, CCECC etc. To my surprise is one company with Electricals as part of its name given a construction contract to execute.

Can you believe that? There was a massive ‘rot’ left by the previous government for the governor. What the state need is someone with capacity but the governor doesn’t have capacity.

Another area is the attitude of the people. I saw one who was in the front of his house and saying how bad and terrible Aba roads were but in front of his house was dirt.

The Governor doesn’t have to be cleaning the dirt in front of your house. You must clean the dirt. In fact, Nigeria is the only country in the world where you take dirt from inside and throw outside.

We ought to change that attitude. Another area, apart from the attitude of the people is that the state government has not been able to pay salaries.

They couldn’t pay wages, they couldn’t pay pensioners. I was told that the pensioners are owed as much as 31 months. So there is an endemic hunger. You see hunger, anger, confusion in the system and in that set up, nothing right can happen.

The oversight function of government functionaries; the Governor was quoted as saying that when he came he looked at the books, they have 60 names in one gate.

There is rot in the system. I realised too, when I took a look at the employment inventory, it is over bloated. You cannot come to a Ministry where you have seven people in a room only one or two come to work.

Governance in Abia is such that requires somebody who has the capacity. Somebody who can differentiate between good and bad and who is ready to sacrifice. Not very hungry people. What we have always had are people who are coming to build a house for the first time in their lives.

You don’t give a hungry man the food of the greater people. If you look at the various sources of revenue, the FAAC, the donor agencies, the one that goes to the local government, the IGR, Ecological funds, you see Abia has more than enough to sustain itself.

Sometime ago, we had somebody who had capacity, who had the fear of God and who came to work in Anambara State. He worked very well, he paid all workers; pensioners and left N75 billion. The man is called Peter Obi. Before then we had a Governor that was called Odera who for eight months could not pay anybody salary.

Some of the things you said would require system restructuring. How are you going to battle labour unions because there will surely be opposition?

We will go away from the ordinary and do what is right. I said I am going to step on toes. I said so before that we will go away from the ordinary and do what is right.

We have always known that people will be disposed to a norm that is the normal practice. I am fully aware of that. When I came in as the Secretary General of ALGON, I re-organised the office, dismissed those that couldn’t work. I know I am going to have all kinds of allegations.

If you dismiss an Igboman who is from Anambara he will say it is because he is not from Abia, dismiss a Hausa man, he will say it is because he is not from the East. I closed my eyes, I did what was right and we are better for it. I will do that in Abia.

With all these beautiful policies of yours why has it been difficult for you to be elected as Governor of Abia State?

I believe God’s time is the best after all, 80% of who becomes the Governor of any state is providence. God is the one who decides.

Or could it be that you don’t have a godfather?

I wouldn’t want to have a godfather. One of the major problems we have in Abia is godfatherism. In fact the a former state Commissioner said that a chunk of the problem in Abia is political loyalty. Abia funds are used to service loyalty. Will Chikwe Udensi service loyalty?

No. I have had occasions where I felt I was disappointed. The reason why you called God is that he chooses what you do. I was with Atiku we spent about four hours and he said he tried to be Governor four times and he didn’t serve as Governor he became Vice President. So God has his own time and I will align myself with the will of the almighty.

How would you tackle agitations by IPOB and insecurity created by ‘unknown gunmen’ in the east?

Both the unknown gunmen and IPOB are recent things. You see, you won’t see what will happen tomorrow except if you look at what happened yesterday.

That is why we use what happened yesterday to advance governance. Don’t forget, when the Yourabas perceived discrimination, perceived injustice, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came and the likes of Gani Adams came and faced the problems.

Once the APC won the Presidency did you hear OPC again? The South/south said listen, we are getting nothing, we are bombing up the pipelines.

The likes of Tompolo and Asari Dokubo, they all came there. Once Jonathan became the President, did you hear them anymore?

They are no more there. Today Igbos are saying listen, we want to take the turn of the Presidency of this country, IPOB is awake. If an Igbo man becomes President, IPOB will change.

However, that is not insecurity. If you want to find out what insecurity is all about take a look at the Nigerian Police Force, the standard is overwhelming.

It is because we don’t report crime, if we report crime you will see what is going on in the country. IPOB is just an isolated situation that has happened in other areas to ensure that people get what is due to them.

Igbos are saying we can not be marginalised in our own country? That is the trajectory and once an Igbo man becomes the President of the Nigeria, IPOB will be history.

As a security expert, what strategy should be adopted by federal and state governments to bring lasting solution insecurity in the country, especially kidnapping?

The only strategy that has always worked is community policing. Let the people police themselves. As the Governor of Abia State, God willing, I will not just decentralise security, every facet; education, healthcare, agriculture will be decentralised.

I will not decentralise it to local governments. No. I will not go to the wards, I will go to communities. Each village will have a community government.

You are taking the management of security to the people. I was telling the Chief Judge of the state the other day that every smallest hamlet in a civilised society has a conflict resolution agency.

It is called Alternative Conflict Resolution. For each project I put across, I will create a revenue base. That is how it works abroad.

Are you in support of presidency of igbo extraction or core igbo land in 2023?

Let me be honest with you, South-East is Igbo let’s not just change the language. We want an Igbo man to be President.

Other sections of the country have had it. We want an Igbo man to be President. What I am saying is that there are some states that naturally should be seen as Igbo states but who claim not to be but they are now trying to contest, Rivers, Delta?

But they are in the South-south and have had their share. We are talking of the South-east. I am saying that South-east region should have it.

I am not trying to include Delta and Bayelsa or Rivers. They belong to a block called South-south. Even if they are Igbos, they have had theirs. So this block called South-east should be given the slot.

When will APGA grow beyond being a regional party to a truly national political party?

Initially, APGA got Imo, got Anambra but it is unfortunate that our leaders want to think about themselves and not majority of the people.

When we talk about Tinubu he is a patriotic citizen. Only Lagos he had and Tinubu took over the whole of south west from there he took over the centre.

Who is our leader that will build up the APGA?. I am happy Charles Soludo has come. When I become governor of Abia state, I will ensure our party takes over Imo and Enugu.

For us to achieve that, we must have a common interest as Yourabas have. Yourabas gang up as a group. If you don’t come up as a group you can not achieve anything. If you come up as a group you have a group interest