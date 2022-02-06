2023: Christians now understand their civic rights better – Olagunju

Peace in Nigeria Prayer Group recently held its annual one Day International Prayer for Nigeria tagged, ‘Peace and Progress’ which is the fifth (5th) edition of the prayer meeting at the Divine Covenant of Mercy Evangelical International, Lagos. According to the prayer group, to have a better nation, Nigerians need to observe the National Anthem and National Pledge. The group posits that this is a vow that every Nigerian young and old, male and female have to make. Moses Olagunju, founder, Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.C), Prayer Power Mountain Ministry, spoke with SEYI JOHN SALAU on the importance of praying for Nigeria, especially ahead of the 2023 general election. Excerpts:

You and your members are here to pray for Nigeria; what in your view is the challenge with the country?

Though we have centered the prayer on Nigeria and have prayed that God should give us good leaders in every sector, especially in the year 2023; we want God to give us a good leader because if we have a good leader, we will have a good Nigeria. So, we are praying that God should give us good leaders that will turn the nation into an enjoyable land for us and for our children.

You raised a prayer point that leaders that do not respect the flag of Nigeria; that God should take it away. Why raise such a prayer point?

The reason I raised the prayer is that when I was young, people respected that flag of Nigeria because it’s the glory of Nigeria and the glory symbolises the throne. Why I raised that prayer is that we want God to take the flag away from the wicked people that are controlling this nation and give it to the right people.

By the right people; I mean those that will be passionate about the masses, one who will be faithful, who will be an answer to the crying of the nation; one who will be concerned about the needs of Nigerians that will not think about himself because he is not coming there to enjoy or enrich himself, but coming to do the will of the citizen.

That is why I prayed that the lord should take the flag away from the wicked and corrupt people who have embezzled Nigeria and want to turn Nigeria empty; that the lord should take the flag away from them and give it to the eight people.

Today, we are here to pray for Nigeria, however, most Christians shy away from the electioneering process. So, if we pray and neglect coming out to vote, how do we get the right people into office?

Thank you; I think ‘eyes have opened’, it was our fathers in the olden days that misled us that Christians should not come into politics. But, now we have discovered that if good Christians or good Muslims are not in the politics; if they leave it into the hands of unbelievers, they will totally destroy it. So, we want good people to come – there is nothing bad for a Christian or a good Muslim to take over the government.

2023 general election is around the corner, what should we be looking out for?

What I think should be the focus is that we should try to tell the citizens to come out and vote for the right people – their own choice. They should not say they are not going to vote; instead voting for the right person should be our goal and focus for the year 2023.