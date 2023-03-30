To have rest of mind in your business, take insurance – NEM

Nigerian businesses and individuals have been urged to embrace and get that rest of mind they need to pursue their ventures.

This was the message NEM Insurance Plc took to the streets weekend when it embarked on its bi-annual fitness walk for the year 2023.

The fitness walk, which started at NEM House in Obanikoro, Ikorodu Road, Lagos terminated at Maryland and back to NEM House.

Our message to the passer-by’s and motorist along our way this morning is that they should take insurance to protect their assets and secure what is valuable to them, NEM management said.

Beyond what the public stands to gain, they also believe that their staff must be mentally fit to sell insurance, hence the reason for the annual fitness walk.

Insurance practitioners must be physically and mentally fit to sell insurance products and services, hence, must exercise regularly, said, the managing director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc, Tope Smart.

Smart, who was represented by the executive director, Marketing and Business Development, Andrew Ikekhua, during the NEM Fitness Walk, at the firm’s headquarter in Obanikoro, Lagos, over the weekend, noted that, only someone who is physically and mentally fit can practice insurance as a profession.

Speaking further, he said, the company initiated the fitness walk as a form of exercise as well as enhance insurance awareness among Nigerians.

According to him, while the exercise is good for the body, it’s also an avenue to promote the name and insurance products of the company for people within its environs.

“We have been able to create awareness about insurance as we walk because people kept asking who we are and what we do and in the process of answering them, we are educating them and deepening insurance penetration,” he said.

While urging Nigerians to insure their risk exposures, he advised people to approach his underwriting firm for their general insurance products and services.