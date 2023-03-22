Sanlam Nigeria donates to special needs

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility exertions, Sanlam Nigeria, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, recently donated cash to support various activities of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare and the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria.

While receiving officers of the Non-governmental organization at the head office of Sanlam Life, Tunde Mimiko, managing director/CEO of Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, acknowledged the good work that is being done by both organizations while reiterating the continued support of Sanlam Nigeria.

“We appreciate the good work you are doing to support and care for those with special needs, so we are also extending our show of love in appreciation. We promise to continue in this light,” Mimiko said.

“As a brand whose overall drive is to help her stakeholders live with confidence, we understand the challenge associated with special needs people, and commit to always be that brand that stands by them, boosting their confidence and helping them lead a fulfilling life,” he concluded.

Chidi Nwankwo, national coordinator of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare, on behalf of both NGOs, expressed his profound gratitude to the insurer for its show of love and kind support to the people living with disability. “We appreciate Sanlam Nigeria for always standing by us and attending to our needs whenever they arise. “We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love,” Nwankwo enthused.

In his reaction, Bode Opadokun, managing director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, also appreciated the members of staff of the Association and Foundation for going extra miles for mankind.

“We appreciate your commitments. Please keep it up,” Opadokun charged.

Recall that Sanlam Nigeria rebranded from FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited in September 2022, following the divestiture of FBN Holdings’ 65 percent stake in June 2020, making Sanlam Nigeria fully owned by the Sanlam Group, SA.

Sanlam is a pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. The brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. Indeed, Sanlam operates in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.