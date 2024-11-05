Sanlam General launches USSD code on Airtel, MTN platforms

Bode Opadokun, managing director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited

Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria is has announced a significant upgrade to a revolutionary USSD solution now available on Airtel and MTN mobile networks in Nigeria.

The expanded features provide customers with a seamless platform to make insurance claims, check policies, and purchase insurance directly through their mobile devices.

Originally designed to provide fast and reliable third-party insurance claims, the *1056# code now extends beyond claims processing to deliver an all-in-one solution for essential insurance services. This enhancement reflects Sanlam’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify the insurance journey for Nigerians.

Customers can now access a range of features by dialing *1056#. These include the ability to initiate insurance claims instantly, check policy status, and even purchase new insurance products, all with the simplicity and convenience of a mobile phone. This quick and intuitive solution empowers customers to manage their insurance needs effectively, reducing wait times and paperwork, and enhancing accessibility across all networks.

Bode Opadokun, managing director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded code: “We are thrilled to introduce these new features to our *1056# Code of Confidence, reinforcing our mission to deliver unmatched convenience and efficiency. At Sanlam, we prioritize our customers’ needs and are dedicated to making insurance processes as accessible and seamless as possible. This enhanced service ensures that our customers can confidently handle all their insurance needs, anytime and anywhere.”

Ajibola Liyide, marketing & corporate communications Manager, noted, “The expanded Code of Confidence not only simplifies claims but also allows customers to check policy details and purchase coverage effortlessly. By simply dialing *1056#, customers are guided through a user-friendly interface that makes navigating insurance requirements straightforward and secure.”

The upgraded *1056# service is available to all Sanlam Nigeria motor policyholders and is accessible across all mobile networks, making it easy for customers to connect with Sanlam’s insurance solutions regardless of their service provider. This expansion underscores Sanlam’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve the insurance experience for Nigerians.

Sanlam is a pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. The brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 27 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. Indeed, Sanlam operates in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.

