Health Insurance Scheme needs expansion to cover low-income earners, informal workers -Senator

To achieve universal health coverage, Sharafadeen Alli, a senator representing Oyo South under the APC, has called for comprehensive legal reforms, particularly expanding the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover low-income earners and informal workers.

The senator, who identified key areas where healthcare laws can bolster health system efficiency, especially in policy strengthening, medical practice regulation, and promoting equitable access to quality services, noted that while laws like the National Health Act (2014) exist, gaps remained in addressing modern challenges like mental health and non-communicable diseases, which require urgent attention.

In a paper delivered during a lecture organised by the University College Hospital (UCH) Students Association themed “The Intersection of Law and Health in Nigeria: Shaping Healthcare Policies, Regulating Medical Practices, and Ensuring Equitable Access to Quality Healthcare Services, he called for a stronger legal framework to drive critical improvements in healthcare delivery across Nigeria.

“Our legal frameworks must evolve to tackle current and future health challenges,” Alli stated.

While emphasising the role of strengthened laws in building an equitable and effective healthcare system, the lawmaker said that enforcing these laws effectively is crucial to maintain patient safety and public trust in the healthcare system.

He stressed that increased government funding for the NHIS is crucial, as it would reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve access to essential healthcare for all Nigerians.

“Healthcare regulatory bodies, including Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) as well as Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) must receive increased funding and personnel to enforce healthcare laws more effectively,” he said.

Alli also called for educational campaigns to empower patients, especially from marginalised communities, on their healthcare rights, enhancing accountability in healthcare delivery.

“When patients understand their rights, they are in a better position to demand quality care and accountability from healthcare providers,” he said.

The lawmaker urged collaboration among stakeholders, stressing that holistic reforms are essential for a resilient healthcare system that respects Nigerians’ rights and addresses diverse health challenges.

He stressed the importance of these agencies in maintaining standards and ensuring ethical practices in medical professions.

