Changing financial, lifestyle needs driving insurance offerings –NSIA MD

Moruf Apampa, MD NSIA Insurance Limited

In designing insurance products for customers, insurance companies have identified the crucial need to consider their financial goals, investment preferences, and lifestyle choices.

These ensure that the offerings are not only relevant but also provide the necessary protection and support they need.

Moruf Apampa, managing director/CEO, NSIA Insurance, said the underwriting firm offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

According to him, tailoring products to fit individual needs can enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, making it easier for them to see the value in their insurance plans.

Apampa said, looking ahead, NSIA Insurance is committed to strengthening its retail presence and providing top-tier services that offer peace of mind to individuals, families, and businesses across the country.

The CEO said these are part of the valuable insights gained from its nationwide tour will guide future strategies as the company expands its reach and continues to deliver high-quality products to Nigerians.

NSIA Insurance wrapped up its 2024 Roadshow, a major initiative designed to enhance customer engagement and raise awareness about insurance services across Nigeria.

The roadshow made stops in key cities, including Onitsha, Benin, Ibadan, Kaduna, and Kano, where the company connected with diverse communities and emphasized the importance of insurance protection.

It brought NSIA Insurance closer to its customers, offering interactive sessions that allowed individuals and businesses to explore the company’s comprehensive range of insurance products and services.

A central focus of the roadshow was the company’s retail insurance products, tailored to meet the everyday needs of individuals and small businesses. As part of its retail expansion strategy, NSIA introduced both new and existing products specifically designed for the unique demands of each region visited.

The team engaged with local stakeholders, discussing topics such as risk management, financial security, and how insurance plays a critical role in supporting long-term goals. These conversations underscored the company’s vision of becoming Nigeria’s leading provider of reliable insurance solutions, safeguarding lives, businesses, and assets nationwide.

