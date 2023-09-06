Sanlam drives uptake of motor insurance with new sales outlet

Sanlam General Insurance, a subsidiary of Sanlam Life Insurance and a member of the Sanlam Pan African group, has opened a new sales outlet in Agidingbi, Ikeja to enhance access to her motor insurance plans. This is in addition to various channels by which the firm’s products can be purchased without stress.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Bode Opadokun, MD/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance, expressed his excitement about the sales outlet. “Our goal is to continually seek out ways to get our range of insurance to our target market. By opening this sales outlet, we have once again demonstrated our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and reliability to all those seeking comprehensive and third-party motor insurance coverage.”

Read also: Sanlam Nigeria launches USSD code for motor claims settlement

He further stated that the sales outlet is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of her valued customers. “With a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals, we are confident in our ability to provide personalized solutions tailored to your unique requirements,” he concluded.

Recall that earlier in the year, Sanlam General Insurance had introduced the first-of-its-kind USSD code *1056# for quick and accurate policy issuance and prompt claims settlement. Aptly dubbed the Code of Confidence; the USSD *1056# is gradually gaining traction amongst policyholders who find it as innovative as it is convenient.

Read also: Sanlam Nigeria drives financial inclusion in new campaign

Sanlam Nigeria, formerly FBN Insurance and FBN General Insurance, comprising Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Limited, is Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance company with multiple awards and recognitions including 4-time World Finance Life Insurance Company of the Year among others. With a presence in over 66 locations, the brand is easily one of the most retail-driven insurers in Nigeria boasting a sales force of over 3000 sales champions and strong user-friendly technological support to ensure on-the-spot policy uptake.

Sanlam Nigeria is a member of the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA), a truly pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. Headquartered in South Africa, the brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent including Nigeria, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. Indeed, Sanlam operates in eight out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.