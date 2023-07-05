Sanlam Nigeria drives financial inclusion in new campaign

Sanlam Nigeria has launched a new campaign to herald a fresh approach to deepening financial inclusion and aid the appreciation for insurance services across businesses and individuals.

The campaign #ProudMoments with visuals shot in location in Nigeria, centers on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance. It advocates resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success. The creative delivery highlights a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organizational while emphasizing the need to put in place adequate protection for same.

Sanlam Nigeria -made up of Sanlam Life Insurance and its subsidiary, Sanlam General Insurance- is a leading financial service powerhouse dedicated to actively seeking new and advanced mechanisms for safeguarding the hard-work and achievements of its policyholders through innovative insurance solutions, thereby enhancing its customers’ financial security that in turn assures a confident lifestyle.

During the launch in Lagos, Tunde Mimiko, managing director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, restated the company’s unstinting commitment to promoting well-intentioned living that encourages success stories and celebrates individuals who are constantly challenging themselves to promote a healthy, vibrant and secure future.

“Success means different things to different people. For some, it is getting that new car, moving into a new home or even starting a business. With #ProudMoments, we are leading the conversation around putting adequate buffer, nay protection, around your success indicators. What we are promoting is a confident and secured future with diverse resources that covers all aspect of human living ranging from car, properties, health, and education and to life itself,” Mimiko said.

He added, “Our #ProudMoments campaign therefore is an exciting creative endeavor that succinctly demonstrates how our most valuable achievements are worth protecting because they are a source of our pride, a testament to our commitment to live a more qualitative life.”

In his remarks, Bode Opadokun, managing director/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance reiterated Sanlam Nigeria’s continuous efforts at celebrating individuals’ achievements and successes, connecting its drive to creating an environment that appreciates lasting impact and legacy through insurance.

“Insurance is a promise; a promise to deliver stated support when pre-covered losses occur. So, for every individual who seeks success, our #ProudMoments campaign represents one of the ways by which we remind them to pitch their tent with the one insurance company that can confidently help them protect their successes come what may.”

Sanlam Nigeria, formerly FBN Insurance, comprising Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Limited, is Nigeria’s fastest growing insurance company with multiple awards and recognitions including 4-time World Finance Life Insurance Company of the year among others. With presence in over 66 locations, the brand is easily one of the most retail-driven insurer in Nigeria boasting a sales force of over 3000 sales champions and a strong user-friendly technological support to ensure on-the-spot policy uptake.

Sanlam Nigeria is a member of the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA), a truly pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. Headquartered in South Africa, the brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent including Nigeria, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. Indeed, Sanlam operates in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employment.