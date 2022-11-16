Prestige Assurance appoints chairman, other directors

Prestige Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of new board of directors who will steer the affairs of the company effective 1st November 2022.

Chidinma Ibe-Louis, company secretary in a statement said the newly constituted board compromises Funmi Oyetunji as chairman; Rajesh Kamble as managing director/CEO; Chandra Prasad, independent non-executive director; Nosike Agokei, non-executive director; Aderonke Adedeji, non-executive director; Vivek Kalla, executive director and Rekha Gopalkrishnan, non-executive director.

With about 40-years of corporate experience gathered across several roles, Oyetunji is an accomplished professional in diverse disciplines and industries.

Oyetunji, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy with professional qualifications in has worked in senior positions in major accountancy practice firms in both Nigeria and the UK before a stint in the banking industry. She is the Managing Director of Abitos Financial Services Limited, a role she has held since 2002.

Prior to her appointment as chairman, she has served on the Board of various companies as Non-Executive Director including Ecobank Nigeria Limited and NOVA Merchant Bank Limited amongst others. She is a member of the governing council of the Institute of Directors and chairs the Risk and Audit Committee of the Institute. During her career, she has attended some of the governance and finance programs at the Harvard business school, IMD and INSEAD.

Read also: Branch International appoints Seun Agbede-Olafusi as Global Head of People

Kamble, the newly appointed managing director/CEO is an enriched insurance professional with 32 years of experience having worked in various capacities as Risk Engineer, Branch Manager, Divisional Manager, Senior Divisional Manager and Regional Manager. His services in The New India Assurance Company Limited cuts across technical, administrative and marketing functions. He joined Prestige Assurance Plc as managing director/CEO from October 2021.

Prasad, who is to serve as Independent Non-Executive Director is an accomplished Insurer and administrator equipped with track record in diverse areas of the company functions with almost 36 years’ experience. His career encompasses the non-life insurance sector, and he has held several key positions in Marketing, Operations, Technical, Reinsurance and Customer Service, as well as Personnel and Training. He was appointed a non-executive director of Prestige Assurance Plc on 17th September 2021.