Branch International appoints Seun Agbede-Olafusi as Global Head of People

Branch International, a San Francisco-based fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has appointed Seun Olafusi as Global Head of People.

Seun,a veteran of human resources for over a decade, according to the fintech company, brings years of experience in executive leadership and delivering value in diverse sectors including Fintech, Technology, Aviation, and Financial Services.

Matt Flannery, co-founder and CEO of Branch International while speaking on the appointment said, “We are witnessing a major shift in the way businesses drive the people and culture for growth. At Branch, our focus is on innovating and harnessing the power of humanizing systems to consistently attract, engage, develop and retain the best talents. With extensive experience in both the financial services and technology sectors, I am confident that Seun will help sustain the culture and environment that will make all our people proud to work at Branch International.”

Also commenting on the appointment, Seun expressed her commitment to this new role saying as she promised to discharge her duties effectively for the growth of the company.

“I am thrilled to be taking up this new role at Branch International, particularly on a global scale. I feel privileged to be a part of our transformation journey to support the team in building capabilities that unleash market potential and accelerate growth, making Branch a great place to work,” Seun said.

Seun is a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management USA and an alumnus of Covenant University, Nigeria.

Before joining Branch International, the Fintech company gathered that Seun was responsible for setting up and developing the people operations function at start-ups and pan-regional companies such as Softcom and Uber in Nigeria.

Upon joining Branch International over four years ago, she served as Head of People at Branch Nigeria where she kick-started the people operations function, successfully building and growing the team significantly.

However, Branch stated that Seun will leverage the new role to shape the company’s strategic people direction globally with a strong focus on leveraging technology to support inclusion and oversee the critical functions of over 250 employees across all of Branch’s operating regions. These functions include people strategy, global talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, learning & development, process improvement, and much more, all with the end goal of enriching the Branch culture and contributing to the company’s overall performance.

With over 40 million downloads across Africa and India, Branch said, it continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, seamless money transfers, bill payments, and investment.

The company also said it remains passionate about its employee well being, offering an array of benefits including fully paid parental leave (6 months for mothers and 3 months for fathers & adoptive parents), remote work for all employees, a monthly work-from-home stipend alongside a home office setup budget, periodic mental health days, an annual allowance towards learning and development, amongst others.