Premium Pension wins 2021 PFA Games

The annual Inter Pension Fund Administrators games organized by Abuja-based Turf Arena Sport Centre took place recently at River Plate Park in Abuja with Premium Pensions Limited emerge as overall winner.

The event, which is aimed at fostering cordial relationships and building a friendly network amongst the Pension Fund Administrators in a conducive atmosphere, commenced on Thursday 9 December and rounded up with a grand finale on Saturday 11 December 2021. The teams featured in the various sporting activities comprising 7- aside Football, table tennis, Chess, scrabble and Team bonding.

The three days sporting event was keenly contested by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and 5 PFAs which include Premium Pension Limited, TrustFund Pensions Limited, APT Pension Fund Managers Limited, Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) and IEI Anchor Pension Managers Limited.

Premium Pension Limited football emerged the overall winner in the five events with 90 points; they were also the winner of the star event, the 7-a-side football competition, by defeating TrustFund Pensions Limited’s team 1-0 in the final. During the preliminary matches, Premium Pension Limited team scored 1-0 against APT Pension Fund Managers Limited, defeated Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) team 4-0 and drew 0-0 with IEI Anchor Pension Managers Limited’s team.

Read also: Pension sector braces for competition on new investors

In his remark at the closing ceremony, Umar Sanda Mairami, managing director/ CEO Premium Pension Limited, congratulated the PFAs that participated in the competitions for the exhibition of spirit of sportsmanship throughout the fiesta. He further implored all to live healthy while being careful of the COVID 19 pandemic.

He especially congratulated Premium Pension Limited for being the overall winner in the star event of 7- aside football competition.

Sadi Abdu, executive director Operations and Services; and Yusuf Ismail, head of Strategy Department of Premium Pension Limited joined him at the closing ceremony.

Commenting at the three days tournament, the head Coach of PPL football team Silas Anji said that the purpose of participation in the annual sporting event is sharpening of skills, improving stamina and mental ability of the participating PFA teams to justify the saying that “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy”.

It is worthy to mention that five matches were played and Premium Pension Limited did not concede any goal. The PPL team led by its captain, Christian Onuoha also produced Adekunle Makanjuola of PPL team as the highest goal scorer in the football competition. Musa Mohammed Makarfi also from PPL team was the Most Valuable Player of the competition.

The 7-a-side football is a variation of football played on a smaller enclosed pitch, with each team fielding seven players, requiring quick thinking, creative solutions and intense movement exercise, which improve fitness.