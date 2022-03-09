One million Lagosians to benefit from Ghadebo Rhodes free health insurance

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has partnered with WellaHealth to provide Micro Health Cover for 1 million Lagosians in commemoration of World Malaria Day coming up on the 25th of April 2022. This partnership is aimed at enabling registered voters in Lagos access Micro Health Insurance Cover provided by WellaHealth.

At a Media Launch held in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated that he believes every Lagosian deserves access to affordable and high-quality health care especially owing to the high level of stress and various health hazards that the city presents to its hardworking and resilient residents. ‘It is time we use innovations and creativity to impact the lives of Lagosians.

The Micro Health Plan provides beneficiaries with a 30-Day Cover for Malaria Test & Treatment, Typhoid Cover when Malaria is Negative, Treatment for Fever & Pains, Treatment for Cough & Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets & Allergies, Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the Plan is active.

The health plan comes in the form of a Voucher that is activated via a USSD Code with a simple less than 1min activation process. Beneficiaries will wait four days to begin to enjoy the benefits of their plan once activated.

As part of this initiative, various Community Sensitization and Awareness activities will be happening across Lagos. While the beneficiaries will be able to activate their Cards, learn about the claims process as well as get vital information on their health and management.

Further addressing the Media, Collins Jacobs, the Business Development Lead at WellaHealth stated that the plan is to enable everyday Lagosians gain access to quality healthcare at the Micro and Primary levels fully sponsored by Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, a truly visionary Lagosian.

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour is an architect, public policy expert, politician and leader of the OURLAGOS movement. The 2019 general elections saw him emerge as the PDP senatorial candidate representing Lagos West, the largest senatorial district, by population) Making him the youngest senatorial candidate of a major party.

As a beneficiary of the ‘Not too young to run’ movement, He has consistently over the years dedicated himself to the fight against voter apathy and youth involvement in politics. His participation in the EndSARS movement, his voter registration drives and his work with Yiaga Africa, earned him the moniker ‘Mr get involved’ and the Royal African award from His royal Majesty the Ooni of Ife.

As an architect, he is passionate about using architecture as a tool to solve societal and economic challenges. From his time at the Prestigious Massachusetts institute of technology (M.I.T), and his experience working with both the American and Chinese government in relation to rebuilding New Orleans after hurricane Katrina and the Beijing Olympics respectively.

His professional focus has consistently been on innovative and alternative construction methods to create affordable housing in Nigeria. GRV thrives on solving problems.

He has ongoing concerns in architecture design, construction and commodity trading.

WellaHealth provides affordable and accessible health cover to everyday Nigerians.

According to the agency, 70 percent of Nigerians spend out of pocket for their healthcare needs, since her plans are designed to replace high out of pocket treatment expenditure with an affordable health plan that covers basic health expenses structured to provide subscriber access to affordable and high-quality health care anywhere in Nigeria.