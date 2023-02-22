Noor Takaful Insurance unveil products for intending pilgrims

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer composite Takaful Insurance firm in Nigeria, has unveiled two plans for intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah, the products being a protection plan during the Pilgrim as well as a combined Savings & Protection Plan.

The plans, which are in partnership with Hajj/Umrah Travel Operators, were unveiled by Aminu Tukur, vice chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, at an event held in Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Tukur noted that the development of the plans became necessary owing to the high cost of the Hajj pilgrimage and the need to encourage more people, especially the young, to observe the fifth pillar of Islam by encouraging them to save for that purpose and assisting them in planning over some time adequately.

“The main purpose of these products is to assist intending pilgrims in planning financially to embark on the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca in the nearest future with adequate protection using the Takaful Pilgrimage Plan and as well provide some level of protection for pilgrims. Whilst these prodcuts are not new, we are re-introductiong them in partnership with Hajj & Umrah Travel Operators to assist intending pilgrims save toward this important duty and responsibility in Islam. The idea is for our participants to save over a period of time towards aheiving this goal to achieve one of the pillars of Islam (Hajj or Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Read also: Illegality seen in Bill seeking to exempt National Assembly Service from pensions

He noted that with these products, some of the risks associated with pilgrimage in Nigeria, which includes missing luggage, death, and injury, would be adequately covered, thus helping more people to observe it. He further assured that the partnership would be a win-win situation for all the parties involved as this would help to guarantee ease in the performance of Hajj or Umrah.

“With this partnerhip, Noor Takaful believes that the partnership with the Hajj & Umraj Operators will be a Win-Win situation which is the slogan at Noor Takaful. Besides, there will be increased business patronage as more people travel for Hajj/ Umrah. We look forward to developing a partnership with Hajj/Umrah operators. In the case of pilgrims, they are more likely to embark on pilgrimage that promises ease and convenience”, he added.

In his keynote remarks, Abdul Jaleel Olori-Aje, chief executive officer of Focal Point Hajj/ Umrah Travels and Tour Limited, commended Noor Takaful Insurance Limited for its trailblazing effort in the pilgrimage business, which according to him, would go a long way to ease the burden of intending pilgrims.

Olori-Aje praised the company for partnering with the Association of Hajj Operators to add more value to its services by relieving Hajj/Umrah operators and pilgrims of the enormous burden or risks associated with pilgrimage.

“It is, therefore, important that a mutually beneficial relationship exists between Hajj service providers and insurance service providers to ensure full compliance and smooth delivery of outstanding Hajj services. Apart from that, it is our aspiration that insurance service providers will develop more working relationships that will provide back-up and security for tour operator companies to comfort pilgrims”, he said.

Noor Takaful Insurance Ltd., a composite takaful insurance firm, was established and duly licensed by NAICOM in April 2016 as the first full-fledge composite takaful insurance operator in Nigeria with a 100 per cent indigenous Nigerian shareholding. The company currently plays the pioneering and leading role in unlocking takaful insurance potential for Nigeria. Its operational framework is regulated by NAICOM and is also subject to the Insurance Act 2003.