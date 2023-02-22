Mutual Benefits provides group life insurance for photojournalist

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, has signed agreements with members of the Guild of Photo Journalists of Nigeria for a group life insurance cover with total sum assured standing at N99 million.

This cover, which became effective January 12th, 2023 covers for medical expenses, permanent disability and death resulting from accident.

The company disclosed this at the weekend during a formal presentation of the policy certificate to members of Guild at its corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The policy, which is renewable annually and covering initial 72 members of the Association, according to the company provides a moral boost for journalists considering the critical nature of their job and profession.

Some of the Journalists who commented on the cover noted that the it was long overdue, given the nature of their profession.

Abiodun Ajala, speaking on behalf of the Guild, said “Femi Kuti’s untimely death had fired my senses with regard to proactive measures to be taken to give comfort and solace to bereaved family members upon terminal breath.”

He commended the management of Mutual Benefits Assurance for their swift and gracious response to their request.

“We feel highly honoured by such uplifting gesture, and welook forward to greater instruments of cooperation and mutual benefits in the days ahead.”

Akin Ogunbiyi, chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, noted that Nigerians don’t know the value of insurance until risk such as accident, death, or occurs. Is only in this part of the world that people take insurance for granted.

“How can you struggle to have money, buy a new car and is stolen. If it were to be in developed countries, whether is cash down or through instalment, insurance is compulsory but in this part of the world we really need to preach and bring the value of insurance.

He noted that insurance is so important and is not a religion. “When you say I cover my life and car with the blood of Jesus, do you know that God himself first started Insurance. Whether is your life, car, properties insurance is important.”

He also added that insurance is so simple even if you have to pay N1 million. “You can discuss with your insurance company on payment method, whether is quarterly, every six months or annually.

He also urged other Associations to take the opportunity provided by the company to take up group life cover for its members against unforeseen risks.