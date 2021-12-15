Linkage Assurance donates to LAMATA’s management of Lagos roads

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Linkage Assurance Plc has donated uniform kits to Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for its highway managers working on the Declared Roads Networks across Lagos State.

Daniel Braie, managing director/CEO of the Company speaking at the presentation of the kits at LAMATA office commended LAMATA for various transformational projects the organization has executed in transport infrastructure since its inception and most importantly its great achievement under the current management of the agency.

He added that Linkage Assurance Plc. is prepared to forge a greater strategic alliance with LAMATA in order to actualize its CSR objectives in Lagos State.

In her remarks, Abimbola Akinajo expressed her appreciation to Linkage Assurance Plc for the donation and expressed LAMATA’s willingness to collaborate with the organization.

Daniel Braie also explained that as part of its CSR projects, Linkage Assurance Plc has always been committed to improving the standard of living of Nigerians by making the environment safe and more liveable. Apart from extending sponsorships to the Down Syndrome Foundation and Children Living with Cancer Foundation recently, his company has equally engaged in other events and forms of support such as Supporting Government efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic by the Nigerian Insurance Industry.

Other CSR intervention projects carried out by Linkage Assurance Plc in the past include donation of branded nose masks, face shield and hand sanitizers to schools; donation towards Bayelsa State Polo Club Inauguration and drugs to flood victims; donation towards fundraising for 300-seater lecture theatre to the Lagos State University; Corporate Social Responsibility to Kanu Heart Foundation; donation towards Course book project to the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria; donation towards 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day; contribution to the 4th National Triathlon Championship in 2015; and donation to Edo Festival of Arts & Culture (EDOFEST) 2014.

Others are donation to Aba Sports Club; support and donation to the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) 2014; donation to Fortunate Special School (hearing-impaired Children); sponsorship and donation to Surefoot American International School, Calabar in 2011 and 2013; WAICA Award to the student with highest scholastic achievement in Accounting & Finance for Managers in Insurance in 2012 & 2013; and donation to Lagos State Ministry of Sports Swimming Classic Competition in 2013.