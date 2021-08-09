Leadway Assurance customers gets motor policy in two minutes

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Nigeria’s leading insurer, has unveiled a fast and convenient process for customers to obtain its Comprehensive Motor Insurance policy in just two minutes.

This solution affords vehicle owners a fast end-to-end process of buying comprehensive motor insurance all within 120 seconds. The new platform provides the guarantees of restitution in the face of risks whilst meeting the country’s legal requirement for vehicles and vehicle owners’ insurance.

Speaking on the platform, Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, head of Retail, General Insurance, Leadway Assurance, noted that the unveiling of this disruptive process not only aligns with the brand’s continuous drive to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria but also provides customers with convenient access to a critical risk mitigation tool.

“This strategic solution provides a win-win solution for the critical stakeholders in the insurance space – the public, insurance industry and the country at large – convenience for vehicle owners, increase in insurance products uptake for the industry and adherence to the legal auto-insurance requirement as obligated in the country”, she said.

Adeyinka Aderombi, head, Digital Transformation at Leadway Assurance, further added, “In understanding the criticality, limited availability of time and its impact on the quality of our wellbeing, especially in today’s modern and fast-paced world, it has become imperative for service providers to incorporate time-saving tools which aid convenience, speed, and ease as a unique selling proposition in product and service offerings. At Leadway Assurance, we believe in not just providing our customers with innovative solutions to risks, but also disentangling every possible hindrance capable of disrupting customers’ ease of access.”

The Leadway Comprehensive Motor Insurance provides the policyholder with an affordable premium, the most comprehensive cover against fire, theft, third-party damages to properties and vehicles caused to the insured vehicle, as well as coverage against bodily injury and even death.

The additional benefits include up to N1, 000,000 cover for accidental damage to the insured vehicle or property, a limit of N1, 000,000 for total or permanent disability to the insured and a limit of one hundred thousand Naira in the event of hospitalization or severe injury.

To access this policy in quick and simple steps within 120 seconds, visit the website auto.leadway.com on any device, input your Vehicle Registration Number and Valid Means of Identification, make payment; the certificate of insurance will be sent to the provided email address.