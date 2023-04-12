KBL Insurance revamps website for increased access, customer experience

As part of its efforts to motivate Nigerians to embrace insurance from more digital and seamless platforms, KBL Insurance Limited has launched a new website.

The website, apart from making insurance products more accessible to insurance subscribers, will allow customers across the country to buy insurance products online, lodge their claims reports with supporting documents, in real-time, and bridge time, while increasing better interactions with operating officers of the brand, for improved productivity.

This new effort is in furtherance of KBL’s commitment to deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria, improving the sector’s numbers towards the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), while latching on to its wide financial and technical expertise and good claims settlement history, to achieve improved value.

The revamped website, which now wears a fresh look and feels, its primary colours still dominant, with several other organic features, not only affords users the opportunity to navigate through uniquely tailored-product offerings easily but also makes the instant purchase of other products available in the bucket.

Ukachi Orji, managing director/CEO, KBL Insurance said the “revamp of our website is predicated on our motivation to drive and increase accessibility via digital means, improve transparency, curtail time spent in accessing service, provide convenience to our customers and the insuring public, as well as mitigate risks using technology”.

The CEO attributed the efforts of many weeks deployed in the design of the website to the determination of the company, to ensure insurance services are made available with ease to end users.

She noted that her company’s new website now makes buying insurance easy and convenient. She added that the move is not only a response to the brand’s drive to deepen insurance penetration, but an effort to increase awareness, improve the accessibility of insurance solutions, and help Nigerians appreciate the value Insurance brings to the socio-economic space.

Orji further said:“ Our new website provides information about who we are, what we stand for and our vision and mission. The design is consistent with a site-wide navigation system with improved menu functionality that directs a visitor to the information most relevant to him. We have injected photographs of members of our Board, and of our management team. It is also fully responsive with mobile devices, making it easy to navigate on many web browsers and portable devices.”