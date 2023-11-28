Heirs Insurance Group offers discount for purchases at partner’s outlets

Heirs Insurance Rewards promises customers up to 50 percent of the cost of purchases or services at partner locations, just by displaying their loyalty card. Current partners on the Heirs Insurance Rewards programme include Transcorp Hilton Hotels, I-fitness Gyms, 3AL Automobile Garage, Oriki Spa, Roving Heights Bookstore, and Figo Digital Business Cards, among others.

Speaking on the rollout of Heirs Insurance Rewards, Ifesinachi Okpagu, the chief marketing officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “Insurance should be incorporated into our daily lifestyle. That is the premise for Heirs Insurance Rewards – a robust loyalty scheme that goes beyond protecting the assets and lives of our customers, to rewarding them for their patronage.”

She added: “We believe that insurance should also provide instant benefits beyond its current offering, and we thank our partners for collaborating with us on the actualization of this vision.”

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence.

Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, is championing financial inclusion, and leading the digital transformation of the Insurance ecosystem in Nigeria with a mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance affordable for everyone.