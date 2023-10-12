Heirs Insurance digitalises experience centre for access, convenience

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurers has launched a digital insurance space and experience Centre at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Located on the ground floor of the Hotel, the experience centre provides a comprehensive one-stop shop for all insurance products and services offered by the Group.

The Heirs Insurance Experience Centre is a digital space, featuring a full-display interactive screen, enabling users to easily view an array of insurance policies to determine the best policy, purchase insurance plans seamlessly and file a claim or chat with the Prince chatbot for faster issue resolution.

Commenting on the launch, Tony Elumelu, chairman, Heirs Holdings, underlined the commitment of the Heirs Insurance Group to transform the lives of Nigerians and drive financial inclusion.

He said, “We are redefining the insurance experience, as we believe our customers deserve simple, seamless, and reliable access to financial security anytime, anywhere. The Heirs Insurance Experience Centre showcases our digital channels and tools, which are transforming the insurance experience, another clear demonstration of our promise of service excellence, accessibility, and innovation.”

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs General and Heirs Life serve both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance accessible to everyone.