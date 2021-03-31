FBNInsurance retains position as market leader in life business

FBNInsurance has yet again emerged the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria for the year 2020 , according to World Finance.

A statement obtained on the organisers’ website about the awardees: “The winners of this year’s World Finance Insurance Awards are the organisations most able to adapt to the new environment and help forge the future of the industry in their respective countries.

This year the World Finance Insurance Awards showcases the businesses that are best equipped to handle the environment and expectations that are accompanying our new COVID-normal world. This means much more than just financial discipline. All businesses need to be leaders, but insurance companies need to be moral touchstones given the critical role they will play in the months and years ahead.”

Val Ojumah, managing director/CEO, FBNInsurance, in his reaction to the news attributed the win to his company’s continuous deployment and utilization of technology in delivering services to meet the ever-changing needs of the customers.

“We are happy to have won this award for the 5th time running especially during this pandemic which have impacted the way we work, shop and generally live. FBNInsurance has invested and stepped up its technology platforms to meet the ever-changing needs of the customer at this time,” he said.

Established in 2007, World Finance has celebrated achievement, innovation and brilliance in Business through their annual awards.