Enterprise Life tables offerings to brokers, promises quality service delivery

Enterprise Life Assurance Limited, a member of the Enterprise Group Plc, headquartered in Ghana with an outstanding heritage dating close to a century has formally introduced its services to the Nigerian Insurance brokerage fraternity.

The underwriting firm, which played host to the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers during its December Members Evening, says it has the mandate to make significant differences in the insurance industry and service to customers.

In his speech, President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Rotimi Edu, a lawyer commended the management of Enterprise Life Assurance Limited for playing host to the Association’s December Members’ Evening.

“Incidentally, your company is the first to host the event under the present administration, and it is my hope that Enterprise Life Assurance would extract significant value for this laudable investment in the relationship with our Council,” he said

Funmi Omo, managing director/CEO of Enterprise Life Assurance stressed that the company’s mandate is to meet changing customer needs with new offerings, enhance interactions and build trusted relationships as well as strategic alliances.

She stated “Today, we are here to formally introduce Enterprise Life Nigeria to you. We recognize and appreciate the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but, trusted business advisors and partners. Enterprise Life Assurance is indeed excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship”

“At Enterprise Life, we keep the customer at the front and centre of our business. We are intentional about implementing a new model that prioritizes a needs-based approach to insurance, which ensures that our solutions are affordable and truly fit-for-purpose. Our core values are Friendliness, Reliability, Excellence, Professionalism and Trust” Omo said.

“We are resolute in delivering value by heightening insurance awareness, optimizing digitization to improve access and leveraging low-cost digital distribution channels for sales and service in order to deepen market penetration.” She also noted.