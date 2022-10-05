Ahmed, CEO, Krabond Insurance Brokers marks 40-years of professional excellence in insurance

Kola Ahmed, managing director/CEO of Krabond Insurance Brokers Limited will on the 19th October mark 40 years of professional excellence in insurance practice in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

Kolawole Raheem Ahmed, is an insurance practitioner with a knack for professionalism and high personal integrity.

He had a robust and varied experience spanning four decades in many fields of insurance including broking, marketing and business development, underwriting and management.

A consummate professional, Ahmed after his retirement as Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), continues to offer his services for the progress and development of the industry. He currently serves as member of the Accreditation Committee of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), as well as member of both the Examination Committee and Investigation Panel of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

Having started his career in insurance in1982 when as a fresh insurance graduate he was employed by one of the foremost insurance broking firms in Nigeria Hogg Robinson Nigeria.

He assumed duty in Hogg Robinson Nigeria on Tuesday 19 October, 1982.

Ahmed left Hogg Robinson Nigeria in 1986 to join another Insurance Broking firm, Koguna Babura & Co (KBC) where he worked in both their Lagos and Kano offices until mid1991 when he joined Nigerian-French Insurance Company Limited. Between 1991 and 2007, Kola held various positions ranging from controller, General Business; Head, Claims and Reinsurance Department and Later AGM and head, Marketing and Business Development from 1997 to 2003.

He later rose to the position of deputy general Manager in the Technical Department where he served until 2007. Following the successful merger of Nigerian-French Insurance Company Limited with AIICO Insurance PLC, he was integrated into the Technical Team of AIICO General Insurance Company

Limited where he worked until July 2009.

Read also: NCRIB at 60 reaffirms commitment to deeper penetration, professionalism

Kola Ahmed opted for early retirement from AIICO in July 2009 to found and manage Krabond Insurance Brokers Limited,

He was busy managing his company when in 2012 like the proverbial golden-fish, he was head-hunted and employed as the first deputy director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

The appointment, which was part of the succession programme of the Institute paved the way for Mr. Ahmed to become the substantive Director-General in

August 2013 after a stint in acting capacity.

Ahmed creditably and meritoriously played his part as the Director-General till July 2016 when he had to bow out on age grounds having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60.

As the Director-General of CIIN, Ahmed sat on the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) the insurance industry regulator and a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Finance. The board appointment exposed him to governments and board politics.

Kola is a graduate of University of Lagos from where he obtained his B.Sc. Degree in Insurance in 1981. He also obtained a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos State University, Ojo-Lagos with specialty in

International Business Management.

Kola is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of UK (FCII), a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and also a fellow of Nigerian

Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB). He is a member of the

Society of Fellows (SOF) and a member of Faculty of Underwriting and Faculty of Insurance Broking both technical faculties of the Chartered Insurance

Institute UK. He is also a full member of the Nigerian Institute of Management

(Chartered).

He has attended several courses and conferences in Nigeria and overseas on Insurance, Management, Oil & Gas, Reinsurance and Claims Administration, Marketing and General Administration.

He is a member of Lagos Country Club and of Great Eagles Club of which he is the current president.

He is happily married and blessed with children and grandchildren. Ahmed is an accomplished and fulfilled professional who by sheer providence has two of his children following after his footsteps as Chartered Insurance Practitioner.