12-year old Ebelechukwu emerges winner of Heirs Life Essay Championship

A 12-year old pupil of Gateway Schools, Enugu, Ugbomyke Princewill Ebubechukwu, has emerged the winner of the first edition of Heirs Life Essay Championship. The nationwide competition was organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), the leading digital life insurance company in Nigeria, with over one thousand pupils submitting entries from across the country.

As the overall winner, Princewill was presented with a brand-new laptop, the prize for the first place, and his school, Gateway Schools, represented by the proprietress Dr. Loveline Ndu received the Heirs Life Essay Championship cup and N500,000 worth of books and other educational materials at the award ceremony held in Enugu, Enugu State on, Friday, August 19, 2022.

Participating students were tasked to submit a 500-word essay on the topic, ‘If I were the president of Nigeria.’ The over 1000 entries received were graded by a team of experts under the leadership of a notable professor of English Language, followed by a selection interview for further quality assurance.

Other winners include Purity Chukwudi Chetachi, a basic 5 pupil of Star of Hope School, Lagos, who emerged first runner up and won a cash prize of N100,000, and Abidoye Habeeb, a JSS 2 student of Mivara Secondary School, Lagos, who won third place with a cash prize of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000).

Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO of Heirs Life Assurance Limited says the Essay Championship showcases the highly intellectual young future leaders in our nation.

He said, “All the students who participated in this competition are winners. However, we can only award a few of them. Indeed, the quality of essays that we received from these amazing students was fascinating and the winner, Princewill Ugbomyke, expressed himself in such a remarkable way that one could easily visualise his dreams for our country. We congratulate Princewill, his school, and the other finalists, and wish all of them a very bright future.”

Read also: Heirs Insurance deepens insurance penetration with launch of ‘Her Motor Plan’

Speaking on behalf of the star prize winner, Ebubechukwu and his parents, appreciated Heirs Life for their initiative and the opportunity given to students to compete in an educative and cordial manner. They also wished the Management of Heirs Life greater successes in their future endeavours.

The Heirs Life Essay Championship is one of the company’s activities to launch its flagship product for schools – the Heirs Smart School Plan, an affordable low-cost plan that promises to pay a child’s school fees throughout his/her stay in the school if the parent is unable to do so in a case of death or permanent disability. The Smart School Plan served as an inspiration for the essay competition.

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) is a specialist life insurance company offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. HLA offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses. Heirs Life is also a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across four continents and 20 African countries.