The Umm Fariha Network launches Halal Investment Club for women

The Umm Fariha Network has launched the Halal Investment Club for Women at its first Muslimah Wealth Conference organised in partnership with Wealth Paradigm Ethical Advisory.

Zahra Z. Abdulkareem, business strategist & founder of The Umm Fariha Network said the women’s network is paving the way for greater participation of Muslim women in business, finance and wealth creation.

The Umm Fariha Network (TUFN) at the launch recently hosted the Muslimah Wealth Conference with an aim to equip women with the knowledge, tools, resources and networks they need to regain financial stability and actively work towards attaining financial freedom.

The full-day virtual conference featured wealth mapping workshops by Zahra Z. Abdulkareem and Maryam S. Mohammed, a knowledge sharing session with Business Leaders Moshood Olajide, CFO, Ardova Plc and Yinka Yusuf, Partner, PwC who commended the organisers and said – “This is a step in the right direction to nurture financial literacy, financial freedom and empowerment in today’s Muslim woman”.

The conference also featured a highly engaging panel session on building passive income streams with Authors & Serial Entrepreneurs Na’ima B. Robert, Award winning Author of From my Sisters Lips and Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, Founder of The Giftsource. Samiah gave kudos to the organisers and commented that – “It’s not enough to just teach our sisters how to generate money, it’s actually more important to teach them the importance of growing that money to achieve true financial independence”.

The highlight of the conference was the launch of the Umm Fariha Investment Club for empowered women. The investment club aims to reduce the barriers faced by women when it comes to investing, building wealth and attaining financial independence. By pooling together and investing as a club, their members are able to overcome some of these barriers and access more lucrative opportunities as a collective.

Maryam S. Mohammad, director, Wealth Paradigm and Conference Speaker said – “I am very proud to be part of this maiden club. Muslim women now have another avenue to build wealth and have their money work for them in line with their Islamic values. With the global pandemic, inflation and rising uncertainty around income and sustainable wealth, there has never been a better time to be part of such”.