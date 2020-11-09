ZMKC boosts diagnostic, patient care with SIGNA™ MRI from GE Healthcare

Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC), the leading kidney disease and transplantation experts in West Africa, has procured the SIGNA™ Creator MRI system from GE Healthcare. The new MRI technology will not only increase ZMKC’s diagnostic capability, but also enhance its end-to-end healthcare offering across all medical services and patient care.

Olalekan Olatise, chief medical director of ZMKC, said: “Patient care is always top of mind at ZMKC. It starts with making sure that every step of the healthcare journey offers optimum comfort and ease for all patients, regardless of their age or condition. And technologies and solutions that increase capacity, improve productivity and, ultimately, lead to better patient outcomes—like those in operation at our facility—are critically important in healthcare delivery. With the best possible tools to see, detect and diagnose disease, healthcare workers can make more informed treatment decisions.”

On the key advantages of GE Healthcare’s SIGNA™ Creator 1.5T MRI, Olatise noted: “The new MRI technology brings a broader spectrum of imaging options together— from improved stroke diagnosis, brain and spine imaging, musculoskeletal joints, tendons and nerve imaging to prostate imaging, breast MRI, special non-contrast angiographies and more. This does not only give ZMKC the ability to diagnose co-morbidities in renal patients, it ensures all ZMKC patients can receive the entire spectrum of their healthcare needs—from diagnostics to in-patient care—in one place and at one world-class medical facility.”

Eyong Ebai, GE Healthcare’s general manager for West, Central & French Sub-Saharan Africa, agrees. He said: “I am so pleased that ZMKC has invested in this machine and the future of the organisation. The work that ZMKC does for renal patients is so critical to the region that having the SIGNA™ Creator 1.5T MRI serves as an extension to their skills and services. And it will prove a life-saving support to the clinic, staff and patients. Being part of the GE family, the SIGNA™ Creator 1.5T MRI comes standard with a host of patient and clinic benefits—from ease of use to efficient design and added comfort.”

According to Ebai, “It isn’t just about the technology; it is about the overall patient experience. Healthcare facilities like ZMKC are charting the way forward for the delivery of quality care in the West African sub-region. Highly trained and qualified physicians and staff at a specialized facility, in-country, means greater access, and thus earlier diagnosis and treatment. In that sense the SIGNA™ Creator 1.5T MRI is not just a diagnostic upgrade, it’s an extension of ZMKC’s end-to-end service offering that saves patients time, money and stress by bringing the full spectrum of world class healthcare together under one roof.”

Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC) is a specialised medical facility established in 2011. With an expert team of medical professionals and technologically advanced equipment, it provides quality healthcare services in renal medicine and other specialist areas. ZKMC aims to reverse medical tourism and improve health care delivery in Nigeria and West Africa.

GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator. The company has over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and operates at the centre of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitising healthcare, helping drive productivity and improved outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.