Zipline opens delivery center in Cross River to enhance health coverage

Determined to enhance access to universal health coverage in Nigeria, Zipline has opened a new facility in Cross River State to support the government in delivering on its mandate of giving access to healthcare to the people.

The facility, which is one of three to be built, is situated at the Nduk community within the Ogoja LGA in Cross River State and is a product of a partnership between Zipline and the government of the Cross River State.

This is similar to the facility that was recently commissioned in Kaduna State to ensure logistics and medical supplies like vaccines, blood, and pharmaceuticals reach communities within shorter periods compared with the existing means of deliveries.

Speaking at the commissioning, Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, said it has become necessary to attain health coverage for all which is why the State Government is leveraging Zipline’s innovative technologies to enable equity in medical care, especially for low-income earners.

Ayade said the Nduk facility would serve as a storage and fulfillment hub for vaccines and other medical essentials.

He said that it will also serve as the key supplier of medical commodities that would be making deliveries to over 300 health facilities in Obaliko, Obudu, Obura, and other surrounding towns and villages.

“We thank Zipline for bringing this intervention to our State because Zipline technology is an innovation that has come to save lives, and as a state, we will continue to work assiduously to make sure the company strives. The lives of our people are now in good hands because of what we have seen here today and can confidently say that we are very close to achieving universal health coverage. Be assured of maximum security, a peaceful working environment, and a continuous synergy even with the next administration,” Ayade said.

The governor added that the facility is expected to deliver medical supplies reliably across the state because the drones can geo-locate with 99.9 percent precision making it possible to complete travel autonomously.

He further assured the people that the presence of the Zipline would bring a drop in mortality rate and reduce health complications resulting from snake bites, child diseases, and malaria.

In her remarks, Catherine Odiase, general manager of Zipline, said that one of the unique features of Zipline operations is the capacity of drone technology to deliver medical supplies under any weather conditions.

“Suppose a child in an area like Bekwarra needs medical attention, but the health facility lacks the required medical product, the facility can contact Zipline, and delivery would be made to save that child’s life within minutes,” Odiase explained.

She said that Zipline’s technology is simple, reliable, and fast, and will help to provide quality health care services for all persons.

Zipline has become a household name for immediate transport of medical logistics, averaging a delivery every two minutes since it commenced operations in 2016.

Since its operations began in Kaduna State in August 2022, Zipline has made successful deliveries to several health facilities, saving several lives.