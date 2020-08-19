Why we embarked on 7 days warning strike – Health workers

Health workers at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), under the umbrella of the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU), has commenced a one-week warning strike.

Olutunde Oluwunmi, Chairman of the Union, announced the warning strike on Tuesday, following a meeting held at the University’s premises by executives of the union.

Oluwunmi, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, explained that the union embarked on the strike because the demands of the union have not been met by the government, despite series letters and ultimatum issued to the authorities which have yielded no result.

According to him, the demands of the union include the payment of the promotion arrears of 2009, 2011, 2018, and 2019; denial of promotion of members, and arbitrary deductions from salary.

Oluwunmi, lamented that drugs are out of stock in the hospital’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for patients, adding that Laboratories supplies are giving to nonexpert, while there is also poor staff welfare, such as car loan and furniture loan among others.

Other grievances he lists included; failure of Management to release, 2020 Promotion Exercise lists and yet to release Promotion letter, Re-deployment of Convention Staff, Recruitment of Porter, 2017 Promotion Arrears (April / May 2017), Re-designation of rank in Admin and HND Issue.

“There is an issue of skipping arrears of about N426 million, refusing to promote due and overdue staff to Director Cadres.

“2009 and 2011 Promotion Arrears, 2018 and 2019 Promotion Arrears, Overtime Allowance, Uniform Allowance, Employment for Children of Staff and inadequate of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among others,” he said.

Also responding, Olabisi Ajiboye, the Head of Corporate Affairs of the UITH noted that management of UITH is awards of the seven days warning strike action, saying that the management is on top of the situation and would resolve the matter amicably.