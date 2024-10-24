WHO urges Nigeria to intensify surveillance, vaccination as new polio strain persists

World Health Organisation (WHO)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stressed the need for Nigeria intensify surveillance and vaccination to combat the ongoing outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2).

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa, in a statement to mark this year’s World Polio Day on Thursday, emphasised the need for strong political commitment to effectively tackle the virus.

Moeti noted that despite considerable efforts, the virus continues to circulate in Nigeria and other parts of the Lake Chad region, driven by challenges such as insecurity, limited healthcare access, and high population mobility.

cVDPV2 is a form of polio that often occurs due to low immunisation rates within communities. According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the virus can mutate and take on a form that can cause lifelong paralysis for children under five just like the wild poliovirus

In 2024 alone, Matshidiso informed that 134 cases of poliovirus type 2 have been reported across Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria, with Nigeria accounting for the highest-burden with over 70 cases.

“Vigilance is critical. We must enhance surveillance, particularly in underserved areas, and accelerate our response to new detections. Equally important is the need to scale up high-quality vaccination campaigns,” Moeti said.

She noted that robust surveillance systems, rapid response measures, improved routine immunisation coverage, and maintaining the polio programme’s infrastructure for other public health needs were essential to sustaining progress. “Progress is real, but setbacks can occur when we lose vigilance,” she cautioned.

Moeti also referenced the latest report from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which highlights the importance of community engagement.

“In many regions, especially those affected by insecurity or social mistrust, it is community health workers who make the difference between success and failure. We must continue to support these local heroes, ensuring they have the resources and training needed to reach every child with life-saving vaccines” she said.

According to her, this year’s World Polio Day finds Africa at a pivotal moment in its mission to eradicate polio. While the African region is closer than ever to becoming polio-free, Moeti acknowledged that further efforts were still required.

In 2024, she highlighted the region reached several significant milestones, including Madagascar’s success in going a full year without detecting circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1).

“In Southern Africa, we witnessed the closure of the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) outbreak, declared in 2022. The swift, coordinated efforts of Malawi, Mozambique, and neighbouring countries—Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—offer further optimism. These successes reflect the power of joint action, community resilience, and the unwavering dedication of frontline health workers,” she remarked.

Moeti highlighted the progress achieved in reducing poliovirus detections, with cVDPV1 cases decreasing by 96 percent and cVDPV2 cases by 65 percent in the African region between 2023 and 2024 (as of 31st August).

“As I transition from this role, I call on governments, partners, and communities to renew their commitment to this cause. We must honour the sacrifices and dedication of health workers, community leaders, and families who have made this progress possible.

“Our success is not just Africa’s—it is the world’s. With sustained momentum, strong leadership, and global solidarity, a polio-free future is within our reach. Together, we can achieve a polio-free world,” Moeti said.

