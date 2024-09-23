New polio strain surges in 14 states amid low immunisation

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) says Nigeria is currently witnessing an intense transmission of the circulating variant poliovirus type 2(cVPV2), attributing the surge to low routine immunisation and resistance to polio vaccines.

The agency disclosed that 70 cases of cVPV2 have been confirmed across 46 local government areas (LGAs), an indication of continuous transmission of the virus.

Muyi Aina, executive director of the NPHCDA made this known on Monday at a 2-day engagement meeting with religious leaders from Northern Nigeria in Abuja by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development with support from NPHCDA.

Nigeria was declared wild polio-free in 2020 but has since recorded a steady increase in transmission of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative defines cVDPV2 as a form of polio which often occurs due to low immunisation rates within communities. It noted that the virus can mutate and take on a form that can cause paralysis just like the wild poliovirus.

The executive director also expressed concerns about maternal and child mortality rates in the country, while charging religious leaders to make renewed commitments to safeguard and promote vaccination, maternal and child health in the community.

The NPHCDA boss said Nigeria still loses about 2,300 under five years old children and 145 women of childbearing age, with most of these deaths occurring in northern Nigeria every day.

He emphasised that religious leaders have the power to dispel myths, correct misinformation, and encourage positive health-seeking behaviours in their congregations. Aina noted that religious leaders were not just spiritual guides but also advocates for the well-being of their followers.

“Your influence on parents can make the difference between a child dying from childhood diseases and another surviving because the latter was protected with vaccines”, he added.

Aina also stressed that the health of a nation was intricately tied to the health of its women and children, but regretted that in many parts of northern Nigeria, particularly in rural and underserved areas, essential maternal and child health services still pose a challenge.

Read also: Immunisation has saved over 51m lives in Africa – WHO

“Too many women still die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth, and too many children fail to reach their fifth birthday due to preventable diseases.”

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to ensure that every woman has access to antenatal care and every pregnancy is delivered by trained and skilled midwives,

“Every child completes their routine Immunisation according to the national schedule and gets vaccinated every time vaccination teams visit their homes. Together, we must work to create a system that ensures no mother or child is left behind”, Aina added.

“I urge you all to make a renewed commitment to the health of our people and communities. We must focus on breaking down barriers to care, ensuring equitable access to services, and building trust between healthcare providers and the communities they serve.”

“Our collective efforts can create an environment where every Nigerian child is immunised, and every Nigerian mother receives the care she deserves”, he further said.

Walter Mulombo, the World Health Organisation, country representative, noted that despite efforts to ramp up vaccination, several challenges persist. He urged continued advocacy of religious leaders in reducing immunity gaps, support in crashing the maternal and under-five mortality rate, decreasing disease occurrence, and improving overall well-being, in line with the government’s renewed commitment through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (HSRII).

“We still face the issue of many pregnant women not delivering at the health facilities, zero-dose children, with 2.1 million children currently unvaccinated in Nigeria, according to the WUNEIC 2024 report”, he said.

“I urge your support to promote an increase in antenatal services uptake and health facility deliveries, ongoing zero-dose mapping and immunisation recovery efforts through the planned Big Catch-Up Campaign”, Mulombo urged.