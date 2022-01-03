WHO donates materials to Adamawa to curb Cholera outbreak

In its continuous efforts to support health care services in Nigeria, the World Health Organization (WHO) has donated some health intervention materials to the Adamawa State Government, to assist in the fight against cholera outbreaks.

The donated items included Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), Ringer’s lactate solution (RL), Water Guard, Aqua Tabs, industrial boots, heavy-duty gloves, latex gloves, canulae, knapsack sprayers, IV sets, Jerricans, posters, face mask, banners, among others.

Handing over the items on behalf of the WHO Country Representative, the Adamawa State Coordinator (SC) Dr Sameeh Omoleke, assured the government that the WHO will continue to support the state in its quest to achieve Universal Health Care coverage for all its people.

“The donated materials are to compliment the activities of the Government in stopping the transmission of the disease”, he said.

Receiving the donated items, the Adamawa State Public Health Director, Dr Laori Celine, commended WHO as a dependable partner that has always been supportive in the upliftment of the health status of the people.

Representing the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Celine mentioned that WHO has always intervened in many health responses in the State said, “We do appreciate WHO for this and other interventions in the health sector, especially in the ongoing response against cholera outbreak.

“WHO continues to lead the cholera response by coordinating other partners and has provided commodities to sustain tackling the disease. We are grateful for the leadership and cooperation”, she said.

Similarly, the Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mr Suleiman Bashir Saidu, appreciated WHO for its kind gesture in ensuring that the people of Adamawa State received quality health care services and promised to use the donated materials judiciously.

“On behalf of the Adamawa State Government, I want to assure you that we will make use of these materials effectively. We will deploy every structure within the health sector to get out of the situation”, he said.

Recall that WHO, since the beginning of the year, has been supporting states across the country in curtailing the cholera outbreak. Since the beginning of 2021, Nigeria has reported sporadic cases of cholera. As of week 49 of 2021, (33) states had reported at least a case of the disease.

In Adamawa State, the total number of cases reported as of December 23, 2021, stands at 1,783 suspected cases with 54 deaths (Case Fatality Rate – CFR=3.0 per cent). So far, 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been affected, and 5 LGAs are still actively reporting.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. Cholera outbreaks have become a yearly occurrence in Nigeria and remain a threat to public health. It affects both children and adults and has led to many avoidable deaths over the years.

Furthermore, supportive supervision is ongoing by the government and partners and supported by WHO to improve cholera response.