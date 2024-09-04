What you need to do to reduce eye risk – Opthalmologist

Azeez Olayinka, an Ophthalmologist, on Tuesday warned Nigerians against harmful substances put into their eyes whenever abnormality occurs.

Olayinka gave the the warning while delivering his lecture at health talk programme organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council as part of their 2024 Press Week.

He mentioned unprescribed eye drops, breast milk, urine, khajal and other things people applied to their eyes as harmful and dangerous, asking Nigerians to “avoid harmful practices to keep your eyes healthy, it is damaging to be apply Kanfo in the name of healing eyes of Apollo. Many people have lost their eyes unknowingly with this kind of treatment.

“Also, applying breast milk, most especially among nursing mothers is also very bad and can damage the eyes. We all know what it does as to nourish the child but when applied to the eye is like adding booster to the bacteria and it will worsen the condition, likewise khaja or tiro; would be like puting stone in the eye.”

Most common eye problems according to him are cataract and glaucoma which he disclosed that 80% of the disease cases are hereditary.

He said a case or two of glaucoma in patients discovered in a day therefore, people have to be very cautious of protecting the eyes and the best instrument to practice that is regular eye check ups at least once in a year.

The opthalmologist however, encouraged people to work in a well illuminated environment and desist from reading for long hours rather, it is advisable to read for like an hour, rest for three minutes and continue.

He stressed the need for people to patronise professionals in the quest of eye care, recommend consumption of healthy foods to prevent eye problems.

To promote brighter vision and reduce the risk of eye problems; he advised that, “glaucoma is silent eye killer and irresistible. So, it is paramount you prevent it than cure.”

“Taking palm oil, pawpaw and carrot which are not that expensive are very rich in ‘Vitamin A’ and highly recommended for maintaining of good eyesight.

“It is not advisable not to visit quarks anytime you notice issues with your eyes. They are not experts, and this could lead to wrong recommendation of drugs that would lead to further damage of one’s eyes. Don’t over stressed your eyes, avoid too much steroid, use glasses regularly if recommended, and manage your eyes adequately if you have health challenges like diabetics.”