Haematologists converge, demand action on brain drain in health sector

Medical experts have expressed dismay at the low number of medical and allied professionals, especially haematologists across the country.

The experts, who converged for Nigerian Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion 48th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting held in Ibadan with the theme, “Haematology Practice in Nigeria, Challenges and Prospects”, lamented the brain drain syndrome in the health sector.

Akin Abayomi, a Professor and Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, who was guest speaker at the Conference decried shortage of medical professionals in Ngeria at present, saying nothing had been done to curb the trend for over 60 years.

“We have been watching the low number of human medical and allied professionals for the past 60 years, now we have japa syndrome. The japa didn’t start one day, it’s ongoing presently they are not responding to it, and it’s getting worse”, he said.

While stressing that the drift in the medical profession was caused by the unfavourable atmosphere in the Country, he stated that it could be reversed.

“We can bring medicine back to the mainstream through proper policies, and the brain drain syndrome can be upturned which may lead from brain drain to brain gain”, he added.

Advocating the mass production of medical professionals to address shortage of manpower, Abayomi urged Haematologists to lobby Government to initiative policies in their favour.

But, Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, University of Ibadan (UI) noted, “Haematologists need to make the discipline attractive and should advocate, lobby and actively participate in policy-making.

“We are aware of the numerous challenges that haematology practice faces in Nigeria from inadequate personnel and infrastructure as well as resources to limited access to specialised care.”

Otegabyo, who was represented by Olusola Olawoye, a Professor and Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on Clinical Services, UCH said, “despite these challenges, the Haematologists remain committed to advancing the field of haematology and improving patient outcomes.”

While acknowledging the critical role that haematology plays in the health care system of the nation, Otegbayo said “Haematologist and blood transfusion specialists are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind scenes to diagnose, treat and manage blood disorders, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

“The conference provides a unique opportunity for us to come together to share our experiences, and discuss the prospects for haematology practice in Nigeria.”

Omolade Awodu, a professor and President, Nigerian Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT), decried challenges confronting haematologists in the face unprecedented brain drain and dwindling economy.

“This year’s theme of the conference is not just timely, but also vital in addressing the current opportunities and challenges confronting Haematologists, so given the dynamic nature of the scope of Haematology, it is incumbent on us to be up-to-date and relevant”, she said