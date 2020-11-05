Vezeeta extends breast cancer awareness initiative by two weeks

Vezeeta, Africa’s leading digital health platform, has extended its breast cancer awareness campaign by two weeks ending November 14, 2020.

The campaign, which kicked off October 1, 2020, was launched in commemoration of the annual breast cancer month in October and offers free breast scans and mammograms to women in Lagos.

Nana Frimpong, Vice President for Africa, stated that the extension would afford more women the opportunity to conduct regular clinical breast exams and mammograms in accredited laboratories and proactively take steps to safeguard themselves. Early detection can help save lives!

He said: “We have received a positive response since announcing the campaign with over one hundred women booking the free scans and mammogram service in Lagos alone so far. From the feedback, there is much enthusiasm about getting tested so we have taken the decision to extend the campaign thus allowing more women to participate.”

“Breast cancer remains a debilitating burden, affecting an average of 2.1 million women around the world annually. It is also the leading type of cancer deaths among women in Nigeria hence our commitment to fighting the scourge.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early detection increases the chances of treatment and between thirty to fifty percent of cancer deaths can be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors, in addition to implementing evidence-based prevention strategies,” he added.

Founded in Cairo in 2012, Vezeeta currently serves more than six million patients across 50 cities in Egypt, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Levant, and the UAE and recently expanded into sub-Saharan Africa; namely Kenya and Nigeria.

In addition to free breast scans and mammograms, Vezeeta will offer subsidized treatment for a designated breast cancer survivor.