Veritas Kapital Assurance partners National Blood Commission to save lives

In celebration of the 2022 World Blood Donor Day, Veritas Kapital Assurance (VKA) Plc, an insurance company, donated blood at its corporate head office located in the Central Business District of Abuja on June 14, 2022.

The corporate social responsibility effort to improve the availability of safe blood in the country was in partnership with the Nigerian Blood Service Commission (NBSC).

Kenneth Egbaran, the managing director and CEO, VKA commended the high turnout of staff while giving his remarks. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc is humbled by the opportunity given to us to save lives by contributing to the efforts of the NBSC” he said.

Egbaran added that the company was motivated to partake in this noble gesture going by its “deep resolve to play a pivotal role in socially responsible programs that will positively impact the lives and wellbeing of everyday Nigerians”.

Furthermore, Aisha Garba, head, corporate service, VKA, attributed the high turnout of staff to the “employee volunteer programs” instituted by the Company at the beginning of the year.

“These programs actively engaged staff to effectively serve their communities and the environment of which blood donation in collaboration with the NBSC was a top priority,” Garba said.

Similarly, Arinze Adigwe, head, marketing and corporate communications at VKA, praised NBSC for their professionalism and support.

Adigwe said “the management and staff of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc are deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to save lives,” Adigwe said. “The blood drive is the first of many more collaborative activities with the NBSC.”

Yearly, the World Blood Donor Day, set aside by the World Health Organization (WHO) is marked to show solidarity and appreciation to blood donors around the world, while creating wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation.

For this year’s celebration, the slogan was ‘donating blood is an act of solidarity’ with the theme “Join the effort and save lives”.