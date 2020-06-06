USAID provides additional $234m for health, agriculture, education in Nigeria

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday, June 2, announced notification of an additional $234.5 million in development assistance to continue support for the goals outlined in the 2015 bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) between the U.S. and Nigerian governments.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs section of the United States Embassy in Nigeria at the weekend said in most of the new funding, more than $160 million, will finance new and existing activities to improve public health in Nigeria. Another $34 million will help improve agriculture and water systems, while $21 million will enhance education, and $19.5 million will be dedicated to strengthen good governance.

Tuesday’s notification to the Nigerian government brings total assistance to the Nigerian people to $1.8 billion under the five-year DOAG agreement.

USAID Mission Director Stephen M. Haykinin in the statement said “as the most populous country in Africa and with its largest economy, Nigeria has tremendous potential and holds immense influence over the future of the continent. With this notification, the United States deepens its commitment to Nigeria in meeting its development challenges.”

In the health arena, $57.5 million of new funding will bolster malaria control under the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), $48 million will focus on enhancing maternal and child health, $35 million will support family planning efforts, $13.5 million will boost tuberculosis control, and $9 million towards better nutrition.

In agriculture, $24.2 million will support USAID’s Feed the Future portfolio, and $9.8 million for improved Water and Sanitation systems in areas of the greatest need. Another $21 million will expand USAID s support to improving early grade education where indicators are lowest, the statement added.