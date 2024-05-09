8 countries welcoming Nigerian Master’s students with dependents

The UK government’s new policy regarding dependents accompanying international students has kicked off. Only international students enrolled in a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program are eligible to sponsor dependents into the UK.

This change, implemented earlier this year, aims to address concerns about the increasing number of foreign students bringing dependents to the UK. By limiting dependent sponsorship to PhD students, the UK government seeks to alleviate this strain and ensure the sustainability of its higher education system.

For Nigerian master’s students considering studying abroad with their dependents, this policy change means exploring alternatives. While the UK may no longer be as accommodating for master’s students with dependents as it used to be, here are countries that welcome Nigerian Master’s students with dependents.

Eight countries that welcome Nigerian Master’s students with dependents

Estonia

Estonia offers opportunities for students to bring their family members along while pursuing their studies. With a student visa, families of students enrolled in educational programs in Estonia can apply for a family visa.

Once granted, the family visa allows the student’s family members to reside in Estonia for a period of one year.

Denmark

In Denmark, international students wishing to bring their families along must apply for a green card Dependent visa. This visa category enables Danish green card holders to bring their families with them to the country while they live and work there.

Denmark offers various categories of dependent visas, among which the Student Dependent Visa is tailored for the spouses or unmarried children under 18 years old of foreigners studying in the country with a Denmark student visa.

Australia

The Australia-dependent visa is a pathway for the family members of Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to reside and work in Australia. This category includes spouses, children, and other eligible family members who wish to join their relatives in Australia.

New Zealand

New Zealand offers a dependent child student visa, enabling children to accompany their parents to the country and enroll in primary or secondary school. One notable benefit is that dependent children are considered domestic students, exempting them from tuition fees. To be eligible for a Dependent Child Resident visa, children must be unmarried and reliant on their parents for financial support. Additionally, they must declare their single status when completing the application. Immigration New Zealand defines dependent children as those aged 17 or younger.

Germany

Germany offers a dependent visa, often referred to as a family reunion visa, allowing the spouse, children, and other family members to reunite and reside with their relatives already living in Germany. This visa permits them to stay in the country either temporarily or permanently, depending on the circumstances and the duration of their family member’s stay in Germany.

Canada

Canada’s ambitious immigration strategy aims to welcome over 460,000 new immigrants annually, emphasizing economic growth, family reunification, and refugee assistance.

According to its immigration levels plan, Canada intends to admit 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, followed by 485,000 in 2024 and an increase to 500,000 in 2025. As part of this initiative, Canada’s dependent visa program enables international students to bring their dependents to the country. Moreover, once their dependents obtain the necessary permits, they are permitted to work or study full-time in Canada.

Finland

In September 2022, Finland experienced a surge in the issuance of residence permits compared to the previous year. This improvement can be attributed to a notable reduction in the processing time for visa applications, which averaged 77 days—approximately 46% less than the previous period’s average of 143 days, as disclosed by the Finnish Immigration Service.

The D visa serves as an entry permit, allowing immediate travel to Finland upon issuance of a residence permit. Eligibility for the D visa extends to individuals whose spouse, parent, or guardian is applying for one of the following residence permits: A residence permit for a specialist or an EU Blue Card.

Sweden

For individuals residing in Sweden, there are various types of permits available to facilitate the bringing of dependents into the country. The specific permit to be applied for depends on the circumstances of the individual already living in Sweden.