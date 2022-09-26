UCTH upgrading facilities to stem medical tourism – CMD

Ikpeme Ikpeme, the chief medical director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), says the institution is upgrading its facilities so as to discourage Nigerians from seeking medical services abroad.

“We need to invest in infrastructure upgrades. We need to serve our people to reduce medical tourism by getting more equipment and we have made appreciable progress”

“We want a health system where you are accountable; a system where you don’t have to know anybody to get service”

Ikpeme disclosed this on Friday while speaking with the executive council members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Gill Nsa on a facility tour of the Radiography Department of the teaching hospital.

Ikpeme said, “We will partner with the NUJ, we have the personnel and equipment; we are here to serve our people.”

He advised the new leadership of the NUJ in Cross River State to carry all stakeholders along in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Earlier, the state chairman of the NUJ, Nsa commended Ikpeme for his passion in providing first-class infrastructure health care facilities, especially in the Radiography Department and other units in the hospital.