NHEA plans to end medical tourism, celebrate accomplishments in health sector

In order to identify and celebrate the accomplishments of personalities and firms who have contributed massively to the improvement of the nation’s health sector, Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) has concluded plans to hold the 8th edition of its award.

The award which has over 156 nominees in about 31 different award categories is organised by the Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA and it is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Lagos.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos heralding the event, chairman NHEA advisory board, Anthony Omolola explained that the event also pursues to inspire and recognise quality and retain fineness in their day to day conveyance of health services.

According to Omolola, the NHEA award also aimed to stop medical tourism to the nearest minimum while also attracting some of Nigeria’s brain abroad back home.

He observed that there were quite a lot of healthcare personnel leaving the country and added that they should be retained in the country.

‘’We are encouraging our colleagues in the Diaspora that they can come and work in this facility that is of international standard that we can all be proud of. It’s a way of telling the world we have some good facilities despite all the challenges in Nigeria. People can still come and visit some of these facilities for healthcare delivery and also in terms of healthcare supplies.

“We are the pioneers of the NHEA that is out to reward excellence. When you are recognised for doing better, you will want to do more.

“With all the challenges that we have, some are still putting their best to make sure the level of medical tourism in Nigeria is brought to a minimal level. We need to appreciate them.

“If we don’t acknowledge their efforts and give them these excellence awards, definitely you are going to encourage them to start leaving this country,’’ he said.

Omolola expressed gratitude over the expansion of the award and the awareness it has gotten so far, adding that they have introduced new category to the award which tagged, “the oncology category, TB”.

Read also: Political risks worry insurers ahead 2023 elections

He also stated that the voting that ended yesterday recorded over 60,000 votes.

Highlighting the achievements of the award since its inception, he said, it has helped those who won in the past to maintain quality, adding, “working hard to retain quality is our slogan”.

On his part, member NHEA advisory board, Olaokun Soyinka explained that NHEA has helped to get out quality and cheering news to Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, adding “when you are practising abroad the only news you will mostly hear will be bad news.

“When we hear and see facilities that are doing well, our healthcare professionals will consider checking them out before thinking of going abroad and such facilities will help ensure job satisfaction, and contribute to raising the bar in maintaining standards, if that environment is there, there will be more job satisfaction and they will more likely to stay here.”

While NHEA project director, Wale Alabi revealed their intention to partner with NS&Young so as to fortify the award.

“NHEA is not just an award but an accreditation in the health care space.

“We want a third party to look into what we do. They are going to be auditing our processes,” Alabi added.

This year’s award will be graced by royal fathers like the Alaakin, governors, commissioners, and healthcare professionals among other healthcare stakeholders in the healthcare space.

NHEA is supported by PharmAccess Foundation, Sterling Bank, Tuberculosis LON 1 Project, Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Association of Private General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and a host others.