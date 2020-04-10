UBTH retrains 75 medical personnel to manage coronavirus cases

The authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Thursday said it has retrained 75 medical personnel to manage any confirmed Coronavirus case in the hospital.

Casimir Omuemu, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) UBTH, made the disclosure while reacting to a media report that there was panic in the hospital over patients receiving care for an ailment in its isolation centre.

Omuemu listed the retrained medical personnel to include 12 doctors, 33 paramedics, and 30 nurses.

While noting that the hospital maintained global best practices in the handling of the COVID- 19 infections, he added that isolation and treatment centres of suspected and confirmed cases had been activated with drugs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He, however, disclosed that all out-patient clinics remain functional while activities have been scaled downwards to facilitate adequate infection control measures.

“Screening of all patients using an infrared thermometer and relevant history taking to determine the level of risk for COVID-19 infection is being done. Cough officers have been deployed to identify and interview patients coughing and move them to designed places for appropriate care.

“This is essential to prevent transmission of the virus to persons outside the hospital. Work clothes including shoes are not allowed to be taken home in view of the changing face of the impact of the pandemic even as a new intervention is made available on a daily basis by the hospital management,” said.

He explained that the need to scale down on non-urgent procedures and surgeries was to allow all emergency and urgent procedures accessible to patients.

He, however, urged health care workers to use scrubs and long ward coats appropriately on arrival in the hospital.

Earlier, Benson Okwara, Head, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 disease of the hospital, said the two confirmed positive Coronavirus patients were fast recuperating from the virus at the hospital.