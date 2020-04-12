Coronavirus: UBTH seeks medical, personnel protective equipment from FG, Corporate Organisations

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has called on the federal government and corporate organisation to support the hospital in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus with donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of the hospital made the call during a press briefing in Benin City after a tour of facility prepared for patients of covid-19 at the tertiary health institution.

Obaseki represented by Casmir Omuemu, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) UBTH, said the hospital has put in place a nine bed facility with global best practice to handle cases of covid-19 in the institution arising from the upsurge in the cases of the deadly corona virus in state.

He added that health workers have been adequately trained to carry out their duties as professional.

Meanwhile , the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on governor Godwin Obaseki to immediately close all borders within the neigbouring states to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Valentine Omoifo, state chairman of the association made the called in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Omoifo who urged the state government to heed it’s advice on the need to close all borders leading into the State, noted that

several states that have taken such action to protect their citizens have achieved positive results.

The NMA chairman who lamented that the state leads other states in the South- South geopolitical zone of the country in the number of positive cases and deaths noted that the measures put in place by the state government to enforce sit- -at-home and Social distancing orders have been largely ineffective.

“Sadly, Edo State has continued to have increasing numbers of cases of the Covid-19 largely from new entrants into the state or those they have had contacts with.

“It is therefore our well considered opinion that Edo State immediately closes all its borders as several other state have done to protect their citizens with positive results.

“While we note the government’s decision for a partial lockdown and advising social distancing in our social life, it is disheartening that measures put in place to enforce these orders have been largely ineffective’,he said.

He opined that Edo State has continued to have increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 largely from new entrants into the state or those they have had contacts with.

Omoifo, who also lamented the challenges faced by medical personnel in Edo state particularly at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), said there is an urgent need for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and other frontline medical staff in all hospitals across the state.

He however, alleged that doctors and other healthcare personnel in Central hospital’s Accident and Emergency section lack face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed to effectively and safely discharge their clinical duties.

While describing the allegation unacceptable, he opined that there was the need to provide incentives for medical frontline staff such as extra allowances and possible tax reliefs.

He also threatened that uninterrupted clinical services in the hospitals may not be guaranteed in the face of obvious dangers faced by our members and other healthcare personnel.

The NMA boss, however, expressed worry at the non-function of the isolation center situated at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital despite the confirmed cases of Corona Virus Disease In the state.

He therefore advocated a clear-cut management and follow-up protocol for positive patients who are on self isolation at any location in the state.

IDRIS UMAR MOMOH, BENIN