Transforming maternal health: MRHRC, One Foundation launch #WeMenForHer Campaign

The Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) and Sterling One Foundation have announced the launch of a 30-day advocacy initiative to drive awareness on the issue of maternal health and eliminate maternal mortality for at least 5,000 women.

The intervention, tagged #WeMenForHer campaign, encourages men to take the lead in saving the lives of our women and children as the world marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The organisers in a release said that the campaign aimed to redefine maternal health awareness and provide tangible support through public intervention.

Statistics show that approximately 82,000 women in Nigeria died from preventable causes during childbirth in 2020.

The release stated that the death of 82,000 pregnant women was not just a statistic, but a crisis and should be addressed as such.

“Our objective is to raise ₦100,000,000, enabling safe childbirth opportunities for 5,000 women in its initial phase,” Bosede Afolabi, a professor and founder of MRHR Collective, said.

While commending Sterling One Foundation for sponsoring the healthcare of 1,500 pregnant women out of the targeted 5,000, Professor Afolabi, noted that the intervention reflects the commitment of MRHRC and Sterling One Foundation to improving maternal and reproductive health outcomes in Nigeria.

“At the Sterling One Foundation, we pride ourselves on being a vehicle for social impact with a particular emphasis on the critical health sector. Our relentless efforts strengthen primary healthcare systems and institutions, ensuring universal health access.

“Furthermore, our commitment extends to capacity building, promoting gender equality, and advancing women’s development. We actively address critical issues such as gender-based violence through initiatives like our ‘CHATROOM’ movie screenings, which have reached audiences in seven states across Nigeria. These screenings offer hope, support, and empowerment to survivors,” Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, said.

Ibekwe also noted that Nigeria leads the world in maternal mortality, with preventable complications and socio-cultural factors contributing to this alarming statistic.

Speaking on the need for collective effort, she added, “Together, we aim to foster meaningful dialogues across the country about maternal health and support. We firmly believe that the #WeMenForHer campaign will spark awareness and lead to transformative actions that ensure every woman receives the comprehensive care and assistance she deserves during pregnancy and childbirth.”

She encouraged the members of the public to join the campaign to save the lives of pregnant women who are at risk by donating on www.giving.ng and that it only takes ₦20,000 to ensure that a pregnant woman gets all the necessary support required to deliver safely.

She reiterated that the campaign calls for more collaborations and support across the country to ensure that the crisis of maternal mortality is tackled head-on till we flatten the curve.