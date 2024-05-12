Nigeria targets safe motherhood with new guidelines, increased investment

The Federal Government recently launched guidelines on safe motherhood, targeting at least seven million pregnant women, and at least six million newborn births annually.

Speaking at the launch of the guidelines – the Labour Care Guide, and the Guidelines for Community Use of Misoprostol, to commemorate the 2024 Safe Motherhood Day in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, noted that it was possible to achieve safe motherhood in the country.

The National Safe Motherhood Day is an annual event marked on April 11 to create awareness and generate public dialogue on the best strategies and interventions that promote maternal and newborn health and survival within an integrated continuum of care.

Safe motherhood is to improve the life expectancy and quality of life of Nigerian women through the provision of quality maternal and newborn services while ensuring safety through properly supervised pregnancy, skilled attendance at birth, and post-delivery care at all levels of the healthcare delivery system, thereby reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

This year’s Safe Motherhood Day was themed, ‘Investing in maternal health for a sustainable future.’

Pate said: “Safe motherhood can be achieved when every pregnant receives all the pillars of safe motherhood, full antenatal care, skilled and facility-based delivery, quality in the care that she receives at the facility, integrated postnatal care, including family planning, especially postpartum family planning and post-abortion family planning dealing with all the underlying causes of maternal mortality, and ensuring that every newborn is protected and supported to thrive.

“Nigeria has a large burden of preventable maternal deaths, and we also have a large burden of newborn mortality. We have made progress, but it is not enough. Every death of a mother is an unfortunate incident. No level of maternal mortality is acceptable.

“Despite the progress that we have seen, postpartum haemorrhage remains a very important cause of maternal mortality and newborn mortality, asphyxia, and complications of preterm. We have to ensure that all women in Nigeria have access to quality maternal care, irrespective of where you come from, so that we don’t leave any woman behind.”

Pate noted that healthcare was part of President Bola Tinubu’s key agenda.

“He (Tinubu) unveiled the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative in December with a compact between the 36 Governors, development partners, and the FG to ensure we improve population health outcomes in a sector-wide manner,” he emphasised.

He said the approved 25bn from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund 25bn through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and the National Health Insurance Authority gateways is to ensure quality healthcare in reducing maternal mortality, access to basic emergency obstetric care, comprehensive emergency obstetric care, and availability of necessary commodities for safe delivery.

Every two minutes, nine newborn babies and one mother die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. In total, this year 2.4 million newborn babies will die within the first month of their lives and 295,000 women will die from pregnancy-related complications.

These deaths represent 2.7 million annual tragedies that are immeasurable for families and communities. For societies, the deaths also represent losses that undermine growth and prosperity. For the world’s low-income and lower-middle-income countries, these deaths add up to a loss of almost half a trillion dollars each year, or 6percent of their annual GDPs.

In 2015, world leaders promised to fix maternal and newborn health, along with hunger, peace, education, and virtually every other major problem area by 2030 in what has become known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Unfortunately, we are far off-track on virtually all the promises.

For mothers and newborn babies, progress is happening far slower than it should. Given our current trends, by 2030 some 131,000 mothers and 900,000 infants will die each year that wouldn’t have if we had achieved the promises.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In a world without fiscal constraints, all governments would invest lavishly across all the SDGs. In the real world, governments can only moderately increase investments in some policies. My think tank, Copenhagen Consensus, has undertaken extensive research with dozens of the world’s top economists to discover where extra resources can do the most good. Maternal and newborn health is one of those areas.

The researchers focus on the 55 countries that suffer almost all the global deaths for mothers and newborns. They investigate a vast plethora of potential policies: making more pregnancy check-ups, prescribing more iron supplements, or paying for more health worker visits to counsel mothers after birth.

The research demonstrates that the very best investment is to increase access to family planning, and most importantly, increase access to a package of simple procedures known as Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care.

This package, known by the term BEmONC, means delivering better care at low cost, often with nurses and midwives instead of more costly doctors.

For example, BEmONC ensures access to neonatal resuscitation. This requires only a hand pump or resuscitator, which costs around $65. If this is used 25 times in a year, the cost per use is just $2.60. Adding the health worker’s time, the total cost of saving a child’s life is in the order of $5—a tiny amount spent to achieve amazing good. Neonatal resuscitation can avoid 30percent of deaths associated with asphyxia, one of the leading causes of newborn mortality.

Another example of an approach delivered under the BEmONC package is kangaroo mother care, which promotes skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby, a simple act that could halve mortality in premature children.

A large part of the cost of increasing BEmONC comes from ensuring better access for pregnant women in birth facilities, which lowers death risks for both mother and child. Today, two-thirds of women in those 55 countries give birth in such facilities. In Nigeria, the WHO estimates this figure is just under 40percent.

Family planning is an important part of the package because an estimated 217 million women who want to avoid pregnancy still don’t have access to safe and effective family planning methods. If 90percent of women in the 55 hardest-hit countries had access to such services, fewer would become pregnant, and 87,000 fewer mothers would die each year.

The annual financial cost is $2.1 billion with women’s additional time costs valued at $1.6 billion. Yet, this modest total cost of just $3.7 billion a year can each year avert 161,000 maternal deaths, more than 1.2 million newborn deaths, and almost as many stillbirths across the 55 countries.

On top of saving millions of lives, a reduction in mortality and fertility can also lead to a significant increase in income per capita, because fewer but healthier children become more productive. This is known as the ‘demographic dividend’. In total, the reduction in fertility is estimated to yield a benefit equivalent to $28 billion annually.

When adding up all the returns to society, it turns out that the annual cost of $3.7 billion will deliver overall benefits of fewer deaths and higher economic growth worth $322 billion every year.

The death toll of mothers and young infants in the world’s poorest countries is an unacceptable and largely avoidable tragedy. Investing just $3.7 billion annually in BEmONC and family planning is not only low-cost but one of the very best ways the world can invest to deliver on our global promises.