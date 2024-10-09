Shinkafi-Bagudu elected first African president of Union for International Cancer Control

…Tinubu hails election, promises six cancer care centres, soon

Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, a global expert in cancer care, has become the first African woman to be elected as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), for the year 2024-2026.

Her election which has been applauded by President Bola Tinubu was announced by the UICC in a statement on Tuesday, following a meeting chaired by Jeff Dunn, the outgoing President.

The UICC is the oldest and largest global membership organisation dedicated to taking action on cancer.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, a former first lady of Kebbi State, is a paediatrician and founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF).

Read also: Hereditary breast cancer accounts for over 10 per cent of cases—Oncologist

Bagudu currently serves as senior adviser on Women’s health and cancer to the Minister of Health, co-chairs the Nigerian Cervical Cancer Elimination task force and has been elected thrice to the board of directors for the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Her contributions to the advisory board of the Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC), a coalition to strengthen the HPV community (CHIC) and her roles as global Ambassador for World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, have been globally acknowledged

As First Lady of Kebbi State, Nigeria (2015-2023), Bagudu is said to have spearheaded partnerships between WHO, CHAI, Medicaid and Kebbi State government to screen and treat 40, 000 women for cervical cancer. She also facilitated free HPV vaccinations for schoolgirls.

In his reaction to the election, President Tinubu congratulated Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, even as he underscored the historic significance of the election on October 8 as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said “President notes that her election attests to her competence and character and affirms the enormous talents that abound in Nigeria.

The President described Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global health leadership.

Tinubu recalled Shinkafi-Bagudu’s invaluable services to Kebbi state and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful. He lauds her stewardship as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

“Through the Federal Ministry of Health and international partnerships, Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 12 million girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer.

Read also: World-first ovarian cancer vaccine coming with ‘hopes to wipe out disease’

“The administration has allocated N37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative.

“This initiative will facilitate the establishment of six cancer centres across the country within two years, located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos, and Lagos.

President Tinubu expresses confidence in Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health.

The Geneva-based UICC was founded in 1933 and has more than 1100 member organisations in over 170 countries and territories.

Share