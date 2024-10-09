Hereditary breast cancer accounts for over 10 per cent of cases—Oncologist

Ajibike Orekoya, Head of Oncology Unit at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta, Lagos, says hereditary breast cancer accounts for about 10 to 20 per cent of cases generally.

Orekoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that breast cancer is the commonest cancer among women in the country.

He spoke to NAN on the sidelines of a programme organised by the hospital to commemorate the 2024 Breast Cancer Awareness Month tagged “October Go Pink”

NAN reports that Breast Cancer awareness month is observed globally in October to promote regular screening and early detection of the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and leading cause of cancer death among women disproportionately affecting individuals in low and middle-income countries.

She said:” Hereditary breast cancer accounts for about 10-20 per cent of all breast cancer cases and there is this problem in Nigeria where we tend to keep diagnosis to ourselves and avoid to tell people about it.

“I will advise that if someone has breast cancer or any other cancer, they should let members of their family know, so that they can go for screening early, as well as do some tests that will help them know if they have that”.

The Consultant Clinical Oncologist added that men were also at the risk of having breast cancer, hence the need for regular checks.

Orekoya advised women within the ages of 40 to 45 years, to go for yearly breast ultrasound scan while women above that age should do a yearly mammograms.

“One of the ways by which breast cancer can be detect early is through monthly self-examination of both breasts and armpits preferably after menstruation.

“Once you notice any lump or anything, you should present to the hospital for further investigation that will prompt early treatment, if there is breast cancer or any cancer as the case maybe.

“Breast cancer is quite fatal, but the thing about it is that if detected early, patients will survive it and this is the reason why the survival of cancer patients in developed countries are high because they are able to detect it early.

NAN reports awareness talk and free breast cancer screening was held at the facility.

