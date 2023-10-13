Pfizer, UCH partner to formulate policy on adult vaccination

Pfizer has entered into partnership with the University College Hospital, Ibadan to formulate a policy on adult immunisation with a focus on the vaccination of adults in order to enhance the quality of care provided to the patients and ensure the best global practice.

According to Olayinka Subair, cluster lead for West Africa/Country manager Nigeria, Pfizer, “Pfizer has a long history in vaccine research and development. Through the development of innovative delivery systems and technologies, we have created scalable solutions that address prevention of deadly bacterial infections.”

Subair said that the key to maintaining and building on these advances is constant vigilance and continued access to immunisations is essential to preserving the progress we have made against vaccine-preventable conditions and strengthening our ability to address emerging health threats.

He noted that globally, vaccines have provided a more positive impact on public health than any other medical intervention.

“Over the years, paediatric age group has been targeted by majority of the vaccines developed. Protection from some childhood vaccines can wear off over time. Consequently, adults may be at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Furthermore, some vaccines have been recommended for adults, these can be divided into those for the general population and those indicated for individuals with specific risk factors such as pre-existing chronic diseases or multimorbidities, compromised immune system, travel, or potential occupational risks such as exposure of healthcare workers.

“Most of the high-income countries have developed policy to enhance universal vaccination of adults. Despite the universal immunization coverage in high income countries, Nigerian adults are yet to be reached,” Subair added.

Jesse Otegbayo, chief medical director of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, said that the University College Hospital as the flagship tertiary health care institution in the West Africa sub-region, offering world-class training, research and services is happy collaborating with Pfizer in spearheading an adult vaccination policy for the Institution.

Otegbayo, however, added that to enhance the quality of care provided to the patients/clients and ensure best global practice, the University College Hospital has decided to formulate this policy on adult immunisation.

He further said that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centre for Disease Control have developed an approach for the administration of the vaccine referred to as H-A-L-O approach.

“This is an easy-to-use chart that can help the health care providers make an initial decision about vaccinating a client/patient based on four factors – the client/patient’s Health condition-H, Age-A, Lifestyle-L, and Occupation-O. Although, in some situations, vaccination can be done without considering these factors,” Otegbayo said..