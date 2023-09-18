Anambra targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

The Anambra government says it is targeting to vaccinate 2.6 million children aged 0-59 months in an outbreak response exercise against Polio virus in the state.

Afam Obidike, the commissioner for health, made this known on Friday at the flag-off of the vaccination campaign in Awka.

The campaign is implemented by the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Enugu State Primary Health Development Agency, recently announced the detection of a circulating variant of Polio virus type-2 in a baby at Nkanu West local government area of the state.

Obidike said: “We are responding to the outbreak of Polio virus in a neighbouring town, Nkanu West in Enugu State.

“We have not recorded any case in Anambra but the natural thing to do is to increase our vaccination to prevent the spread to the state.

“Again, we want to encourage mothers and guardians to ensure their children and wards are vaccinated. It is a free, safe and effective oral vaccine; and there is nothing to worry about.

“We have put in place a quality assurance team in case of any complications and it will be handled appropriately.

“We have also mobilised 660 fixed posts across the state and we hope to reach and vaccinate about 2.64 million children to reduce the risk of polio spread in the state.”

Also speaking, Adamu Abdul-Nasir, the state coordinator, WHO, appreciated the state government for its political will and proactive measures in preventing the polio virus from spreading to the state.

Also, Chisom Uchem, the executive secretary, ASPHCDA, said that the vaccination would start on September 16 and end on September 19, in all local government areas of the state.

“These few days, we will go all out to churches, mosques, schools and the nook and crannies of the state to look for children and get them vaccinated,” she said. NAN