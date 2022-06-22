Pearl Clinic holds webinar to commemorate 2022 cancer survivor month

Pearl Oncology Clinic, a cancer centre is organising a webinar to celebrate thousands of breast cancer survivors and create awareness for Nigerian women living with breast cancer to live a healthy, happy and fulfilled life.

The webinar will be held on Sunday June 26 titled ‘After Breast Cancer Treatment, What Next?’ will explore practical ways of dealing with the impact of cancer after treatment, fear of recurrence, true stories of hope, coping strategies and tools.

The webinar will also highlight a recently published textbook, Global Perspectives in Breast Cancer Care which emphasizes in Chapter 39- the experience of Survivors and the need for supportive care.

The American Association for Cancer Research Initiative, Cancer Survivor Month, is geared at celebrating those who have fought the disease or are currently in treatment.

“Women living with breast cancer usually have unmet needs in several areas of survivorship, including symptom management, psychosocial support, care coordination, and communication around goals of care. Therefore, it is important to understand these needs and identify how best to address them.

“As part of its mission to provide holistic cancer care and patient support programs, Pearl Oncology Clinic reinforced its commitment to removing fear from the cancer equation. As well as providing survivorship care plans for every patient,” Omolola Salako, consultant clinical oncologist at Pearl Oncology Clinic, stated.

According to her, over 100 breast cancer survivors and advocates will gather online to mark Cancer Survivor’s Month at Pearl Oncology’s 2022 Breast Cancer Survivorship Webinar. She states further that the webinar will focus on how cancer survivors can shift from illness to wellness. We welcome anyone living with, through, and beyond cancer and their family members and friends to participate in this interactive event.

Speakers for the event are Ethel Olomu, a survivor of stage4 breast cancer and founder of Engraced Life Foundation, and Adamu Al-Hassan Umar, President of Nigeria Cancer Society.

Pearl Oncology Clinic is a multidisciplinary cancer centre delivering affordable, personalised cancer care in three underserved communities in Lagos, Nigeria. Pearl Oncology Clinic Lekki, Pearl at RJOLAD Hospital, Gbagada and Pearl at Navy Hospital, Ojo.