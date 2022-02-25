Omolola Salako, this oncologist is devoted to cancer care and awareness

Omolola Salako is an award-winning oncologist. Her 18 years career spans public health institutions private and social sectors. She is one of 81 Clinical Oncologists in Nigeria skilled in the multidisciplinary management of solid cancers.

She is a lecturer and researcher at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. She is listed as one of the “2021 Brightest Minds in Cancer Research” by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Omolola creates solutions that increase access to accurate cancer information, treatment and prevention services through several vibrant start-ups including Sebeccly Cancer Care, Pearl Oncology Clinic Lekki and Oncopadi Cancer App.

She is a recipient of the 2021 ASCO International Innovation Grant, 2021 Cancer Tech Accelerator, 2020 Astellas US Oncology C3 Grand Prize winner and 2020 Best UICC CEO (NGO Category).

Beyond cancer care, Omolola works with career women to articulate their personal purpose statement. She enjoys world music and loves to experience new places, people and cultures.

Take us through your formative years and its impact on you

As a child, I grew up in a large and loving family. I come from a family of 6 medical doctors, two lawyers and many other white-collar professionals. So I am a daddy’s girl. My dad had a great influence. I remember him creating time every week to tell my siblings and I stories, life and success principles. In particular, I enjoyed being in his company; he was full of action, unpredictable and powerful. Now his corporate logo was a Lion, and first hand, I curiously watched him execute his projects courageously. One day, he taught me the word “Ambition”. He spent more than an hour explaining to me the importance of being clear on who I want to be in the future and how to go about it. Simultaneously, with her red lipstick, jet black curly hair, and briefcase, my beautiful mom was an ambitious woman’s signature look. She knew her maths, physics, project management and engineering so well that she constantly made ambition appear simply achievable. She was monitoring my every move, which at the time drove me crazy. My mom is one of the sweetest people I know, and her approach to life is calm but precise. So as their child, I had no choice but to be ambitious, kind and self-driven.

In the 80s, my dad, mom and fantastic stepmom set an ambitious family goal for all their kids. A polygamous family will live in harmony, be successful and be notable in their respective careers. In a few years, we will have more doctors, engineers and so on. So today, ingrained in us at home, the word ‘Ambition’ was not only talked about daily; it was rooted in our DNA. We have a family anthem and pledge that tells you who we are, what we stand for and our family values. To date, we sing it at our family events, and people are like, “What are you singing?”

Home is where greatness and ambition are born and, most importantly, where self-esteem is built or broken. So with my upbringing, I had no choice but to aim high.

When was your passion for Medicine birthed?

I trained as a medical doctor at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL). For me, Medicine was not love at first sight, it was tasking and sacrificial, and the amount of work thrust my way in year one and especially year 2 was daunting. Luckily, my mom was such a great support system, and she kept me on track. I probably would have dropped out or lost a year if not for her. Also, I had some of the best teachers who saw my potential, and I am forever grateful to Prof A.Oremosu. Prof Olatunji-Bello, Prof O.Ebuehi, Prof A.Banjo, Late Prof Ola, Late Prof Fagbenro Beyioku and more.

Now, I fell in love with Medicine during my clinical posting in year 4, when I had first-hand experience with talking to and examining patients and directly saw how I improved their health. I remember watching surgeons rushing to do emergency surgeries, yet they had to be focused, calculated and make life and death decisions in seconds. Then watching children being birth by the obstetricians and nurses was magical and the paediatricians would be on standby to receive the baby and ensure the baby was okay. If the baby was not in distress, they would proceed to resuscitate. That was when medicine started to make sense. Daily, I saw all cadres of health care professionals coming to save lives as if it was their own family. Then, somewhere along the line, my beloved sister Omoseun was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer. My sister’s short battle with cancer and my experience caring for her at home and abroad stamped my life-long commitment to medicine.

Why cancer care, why did you specialise in Oncology?

My teenage sister, who happened to be my only blood sister, was diagnosed with advanced cancer in Nigeria. We struggled with her cancer diagnosis and pain control as a family, so we opted for care in the United Kingdom. Sadly, it was just too late. At the time, there were a few clinical trials for her condition, and she was barely fit to receive any aggressive treatment. She succumbed to the disease two months later, and she was buried there.

I will never forget the stabbing pain I felt when she passed on. I was confused but had to be strong for my mum. Nothing could prepare me for my sister’s absence and the emotional roller coaster. There was so much anger and negative energy within me, and I had to release it.

But, I wanted to release it in the place where it all started. So, in 2004, I went back to the palliative care hospital in the UK to intern, and this allowed me to resolve some internal conflict, and I was inspired to work in cancer care. So, in 2006, I set up Sebeccly Cancer Care, a not-for-profit that has supported over 2,000 cancer patients and has screened over 20,000 women for cancer. You know that song “What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger…” it inspires me.

In Nigeria, I shared my interest in cancer care with Prof J.T.K Duncan and Late Dr K. Orija. I ‘shadowed’ Prof J.T.K Duncan and Late Prof A. Ajekigbe in two radiotherapy clinics, and first-hand saw how chemotherapy and radiotherapy destroyed cancer cells and controlled cancer symptoms. At the time of my sister’s diagnosis, there were about 30 Clinical Oncologists in Nigeria, and it only made sense to add me to the number. So today, I am proudly one of 81 Clinical Oncologists in the country, and I will continue to play my part in touching the lives of people impacted by cancer.

What are your responsibilities as a Clinical and Radiation Oncologist?

As a clinical oncologist, I am trained and skilled to treat cancer patients using chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and other anti-cancer agents. The goal of treatment is usually to

1. Cure the condition, especially if the patient presents with early-stage disease

2. Control the disease by slowing down the growth

3. Manage the symptoms that come along with cancer e.g. pain, reduce the size of a tumour

4. Reduce the risk of cancer recurrence

5. Prevent or treat side effects or complications

The approach to cancer care is multidisciplinary. Together, with a team of other cancer specialists, a clinical oncologist guides a patient through all phases of treatment by doing the following:

● Explaining the diagnosis and stage of cancer

● Designing a treatment plan

● Recommending an appropriate course of treatment

● Providing optimal care

● Improving the quality of life by providing symptomatic care

My area of interest is in women’s cancer, such as breast and gynaecological cancers

How far have we gone as a nation in cancer care?

Despite significant medical progress over the last decade in managing cancer globally, it hasn’t translated to better survival outcomes in Nigeria’s cancer patients. For example, in 2020, Nigeria recorded about 125,000 new cancer cases, of which over 78,000 patients died; that’s a staggering 63% mortality rate in 2020. As long as we have these unfortunate statistics, then we haven’t gone far. We have a cancer public health crisis because of the high cancer mortality. Also, most cancer patients present with late-stage disease, which is not curable. African cancer patients tend to have aggressive tumour biology and larger tumours compared to other races. Of course, finance is a major health care barrier. It is prevalent for patients to walk away from cancer clinics when told that the drug they need will cost N500, 000 or N900, 000 every three weeks for six months.

Are there only 81 Clinical Oncologists in Nigeria skilled in the multidisciplinary management of solid cancers? What can be done to increase the numbers?

Yes, there are 81 clinical oncologists at the moment. By the end of the year, we will have a few more who successfully pass their exams. But, that’s the sad truth. There are just not enough cancer specialists in the country to treat the 125,000 new cases diagnosed every year, giving us a ratio of 1 Clinical Oncologist to 1,645 new cancer patients, compared to the USA and Canada with 1:137 and 1:352, respectively.

On increasing the numbers, it starts with the orientation and exposure of medical students to clinical and radiation oncology as a speciality. Many medical academic institutions do not have a clinical and radiation oncology department, so by default, students from such schools are not aware of the field. Nationally, raising awareness about the diverse career paths in clinical oncology is a project that the Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncology, RBRR Hub, Oncology Interest Student Group and other stakeholders are working on. There is a shortage of cancer specialists and inequitable distribution of cancer specialists nationwide. Furthermore, most oncologists are in cities, spread across 30 healthcare institutions in 19 states.

What did you have in mind when you Co-Founded Pearl Oncology Clinic Lekki?

As we created Pearl Oncology Clinic, our mind-set was to set up a cancer centre that uniquely treats people living with cancer and positively transforms the patient’s experience. Pearls are incredibly unique gemstones found in the wild. They are naturally created when marine oysters are stressed or threatened. At Pearl, each patient is unique, and we offer personalised care. Each patient has clarity on their treatment plan, goals of treatment, side effects to expect and a two-way communication system that puts the patient in the centre of their care. Pearl Oncology Clinic was founded in 2018 by a group of forward-thinking physicians who shared a vision to lead a new model of cancer care. We believe an efficient way to remove fear from the cancer equation is by delivering premium and individualised cancer care. Initially, we were embedded in a hospital, but in 2021, we became a stand-alone clinic in Lekki and in 2022, we are in 3 clinical sites.

Whenever you walk into our Pearl Clinics, you will discover four principles that guide our daily practice. First, we provide patient-centric care that is personalised to each person. Second, we attract and nurture the best clinical and managerial team who understand the big picture to deliver humane cancer care. Third, our patients and their loved ones play an active role in their care. Every patient is an equal partner in their care. Fourth, our innovative business model is sustainable and will revolutionise cancer care.

Since inception, we’ve never strayed from our core mission to bring hope, health, and humane services to our patients. We believe patients deserve access to the best cancer care available, the clarity, calmness, and confidence to fight cancer.

Our vision is to be the 1st choice of humane cancer care and an ally to conquering cancer. We are building a compassionate cancer ecosystem that is value-driven. In 2006, somewhere in Akwa-Ibom, God revealed that I set up a large community cancer centre. I started that divine assignment by setting up Sebeccly Cancer Care, becoming a clinical oncologist and setting up a Pearl Oncology Clinic. So as we opened the clinic’s doors on 04 January 2021, God reminded me that Pearl Oncology Clinic was a vision of old that was manifesting and that I should not change the divine instructions assigned with my strategies. So daily, I do my best to fulfil the vision. It’s one thing to have a dream, it’s another to have a pleasant and skilled team to execute with it. I am thankful to my teammates; they are simply God sent.

18 years’ experience spanning public health institutions private and social sectors; what has the entire experience taught you?

My career path has taught me a lot, but I will share three.

Cancer is one of the most challenging battles anyone can face. It is such an overwhelming condition that you know who is for you and who isn’t. As an oncologist, I treat people from all walks of life, the rich, the poor, the young and old, the successful and struggling people. The ones with great support systems and the ones abandoned by their family, and it all balls down to one thing…no one wants to die. That’s the first lesson, that life is precious, enjoy it. Every day counts, stop creating stress. Celebrate your small wins, your family, be positive, don’t be a pain in the neck. Be kind, be beneficial to society.

The second is to embrace your purpose, no matter how daunting. God has given everyone talents and visions. Utilise them and don’t be slow.

I refused to set up a cancer centre for a long time simply because I didn’t want to take on a high-risk venture. It so happened that in 2017, I travelled to the USA for a holiday with my family. A colleague heard I was in town and invited me to a cancer hospital to meet three Nigerian Cancer patients who needed to continue their care in Lagos. A lovely mama of blessed memory flew in from the United Kingdom the following year. She explained why the cancer centre should be set up with no further delay.

The third is your story is unique, so is your purpose. Your life experiences and powerful coincidences happen for a reason. Though it’s a forever painful loss, I have purposefully used this vacuum to plant seeds of hope, create access to humane cancer care and inspire a new generation of cancer specialists. Fortunately, these seeds are manifesting, here and there with awards, grants, fulfilment and so on, but I am thankful that my career has been purposeful, part of my healing and coping strategy.

Share with us on being a lecturer and researcher at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos

Fortunately, I was trained by the University of Lagos from nursery school to primary, secondary school and University. A few decades later, I am teaching undergraduate and postgraduate research. As well as conducting cancer and mobile health research. It is a humbling experience to teach, mentor and inspire future health care leaders and oncologists. One of the research projects I am most excited about is the RBRR Hub which Oncopadi Tech set up. Through the Hub, we accelerate mobile health research and inspire students to launch innovative health tech solutions and start-ups.

What vibes do you get from most students of Medicine you lecture?

My students are pretty impressive; they are my constituents. I am answerable to them. They are brilliant and multi-talented. Many are tech-savvy, artists, music creators, leaders and so on. Also, they are curious and constantly looking for opportunities to be more and do more. I take into cognisance that we are from different generations and that the way I was taught has changed significantly. They have a new curriculum, have access to online medical tutorials, and are more exposed.

How do you bring it all together with all the start-ups you lead?

I have a great support system. My husband is my business coach. He is a medical doctor and entrepreneur, and it is easy to bounce ideas and strategies off him. Did I mention that we met in medical school? I tease my dad that the best thing I got out of medical school is not my MBBS degree but my life partner. I am conscious of time management and productivity tools. The truth is when it all gets too much; I take a break to recalibrate.

Share with us on launching the ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ (TGIF) Breast Clinic initiative

We launched the Thank God Its Friday (TGIF) Breast Clinic to address this unmet need. This community breast cancer clinic gives women the best fighting chance in defeating cancer. So, every Friday, breast cancer patients will have access to highly subsidised cancer care and psyco-social support. Already, we have recruited some of the best minds in cancer care services in Nigeria via Sebeccly Cancer Care, Pearl Oncology Clinic and Oncopadi Cancer App.

We want to save more women from breast cancer, and we need individuals, corporates and institution to make this happen. For example, 21 Foundations recently donated to Sebeccly Cancer Care and we are using it to support the treatment of 4 breast cancer patients. We are calling on people to donate funds or in-kind gifts to support the treatment and welfare of 1,200 breast cancer patients this year. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Nigeria. In 2020, more than 28,000 Nigerian women were diagnosed with breast cancer, resulting in over 14,000 deaths. Unfortunately, many women cannot access quality cancer care despite all efforts, and they drop out of treatment because of financial constraints.

On exodus of doctors from Nigeria, how dangerous is this for Nigeria and Nigerians?

It’s a crisis. After medical school, it takes about seven years to train a clinical oncologist and many other specialists. Such skilled staff should have a safe space to thrive at work and not be boxed into a corner. The job is already demanding, so overworking them and owing salaries is the perfect recipe for the mass exodus we are experiencing. Health care professionals have historically emigrated abroad for greener pastures, but the trend in the last decade is a looming crisis that is only getting worse. Some of our best medical talents in cancer research and treatment are out of the country. Though several Nigerian trained cancer specialists are returning home, the deficit is enormous. Innovating the work culture for health care professionals is critical. Employers should invest in their staff’s well-being, professional development, and uniqueness. Recently, I read a book titled ‘The Cleveland Clinic Way’. it’s an excellent read for employers of health care professionals.

How do you feel being listed as one of the 2021 Brightest Minds in Cancer Research by the American Society of Clinical Oncology?

Thrilled! It’s exciting to be recognised globally for my research work. Especially winning grants help me to fund my ambition and solutions. I lead a mobile health research group, and we are currently developing a study app that allows cancer patients to report their treatment-related side effects during non-clinic hours. We have been on it for about a year and I am looking forward to sharing our findings at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology and Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologist of Nigeria conference. Last year, I was the C3 grand prize winner and that grant has helped us to set up 3 Hubs in public hospitals that see a high volume of cancer patients, but do not have a clinical oncologist. My research goal is to contribute to knowledge, create solutions that increase the value of cancer care and shift the current paradigm in clinical practice.

Final words

Remember you live only once, live well. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Do your annual medical check-ups and be good to people.